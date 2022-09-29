FBN-COMMANDERS
Buy Now

Terry McLaurin hauls in a pass against Philadelphia safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the Commanders’ Week 3 loss to the Eagles.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

In the first three games of the season, Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been a non-factor before halftime. In three first halves, he has run 58 routes but gotten only six pass targets, three of which were on the mark and only one of which he caught — for 9 yards.

Those figures paint a stark picture: McLaurin is running routes at the rate of other star receivers leaguewide but is being targeted like a second or third option, a running back or a tight end. In fact, McLaurin is tied with Commanders running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic for 95th in the NFL in first-half targets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription