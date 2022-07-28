After getting selected by the Washington Nationals in the third round (No. 84 overall) of last week’s Major League Baseball draft, Urbana High graduate Trey Lipscomb is the guest this week on The Final Score podcast.
Lipscomb chats with host Greg Swatek about the moment he got drafted and what it meant to him and his family. He also talks about the significance of getting drafted by a team that’s less than an hour’s drive from where he lives.
He also talks about moving from shortstop to third base at the University of Tennessee, sitting behind two All-Americans with the Volunteers and what that did to his mindset, what his first purchase might be after signing a lucrative first contract with the Nats and what he’s up to these days training at the team facility in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Plus, FNP sports writer Alexander Dacy weighs in on Lipscomb’s future with the Nationals, plus Francis Scott Key Post 11’s state legion baseball championship.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt from the chat between Lipscomb and Swatek. It has been edited for space and clarity.
Swatek: What was it like to hear your name called in the draft?
Lipscomb: Early on Day 2, the draft started at 2 [p.m.]. I got a call from a bunch of different teams, and one of them happened to be the Nationals. This is probably like 10:30 in the morning. They were just asking me about a bunch of different things, like, “If we took you here, are you ready to go? Are you ready to sign? Are you ready to start your pro career?” ... I passed the information along to [my agent], and he kind of did what he did and ultimately got me in a good position to live out my dream. So it was a lot going on. ... I had to pinch myself a few times. But right now I’ve signed a contract. So it’s all coming into place. And I’m just ready to get started.
Swatek: After the great season you had a Tennessee last year, did you think you had a chance to be drafted in the first or second round?
Lipscomb: So that was unique. We were just looking for a team to fall in love with me. We knew there are plenty of teams out there. ... So I’m just fortunate enough to get this opportunity to live out a dream. And it’s just beginning.
Swatek: Everyone’s describing your last season in Tennessee as being a breakout season. Why did you play so well? What clicked for you in this season at Tennessee to put you in the position to get drafted?
Lipscomb: I sat behind two All-Americans, Andre Lipcius and Jake Rucker, who I’ve got to give credit to because they’ve taught me a lot of things, not just on the field, but also off the field. I rode with Jake Rucker to the field every day my junior year. ... It was kind of hard to sit behind those two guys. But also, it was nice to learn some of the things that I didn’t know as far as the mental game. I think that’s the biggest step I took forward from my junior to senior year. I was always [strong and] athletic and just out there playing ball. But the thing that’s most important is the thing that lies between those two ears, and that’s your brain. And I had tremendous ground to make up in that category. So I just really went into the mental game, read a bunch of books by [sports psychologist] Trevor Moawad, and then ultimately just asked a bunch of questions, because there’s no such thing as a dumb question.
Swatek: Did you ever question your decision to go to Tennessee given that you were sitting behind two All-Americans?
Lipscomb: When I was being recruited by [Tennessee coach] Tony Vitello, I knew that he wasn’t going to sugarcoat anything. He told me straight up ... “We’re bringing in some guys who are going to play infield, so you’re gonna have to compete.” And I think that’s the biggest thing that Coach Vitello has brought upon me on — just learning how to compete within myself. The thing I took from that is, you can always compare, but it’s better to compete. The two Cs — compete to compare. So I just went from there. People say it was a breakout year, or you can say it was a year [of] coming to be. Or you can just say I went out there and just played the game that I’ve always been able to play to my fullest and hardest.
Swatek: How did you stay patient? How did you stay sharp and focused? And how were you ready to meet the moment so well when it finally happened for you?
Lipscomb: Like I said, the mental game was definitely there. Going into my senior season, nobody wants to have a bad senior season. That’s your last year. You want to have fun. I think from the get-go, I was always just having fun and never stressing myself. Just playing not for myself but also for my teammates. Because as it gets towards the end of the year into the postseason, you’re not playing for individual stats, you’re playing for the team. And the only thing that matters is if you get the W or the L. ... Just looking at the year we had at Tennessee, just all the things we accomplished within that team, it’s obviously something I’m going to miss.
Swatek: The fact that you had a fine college career at a major school ... do you think that fast-tracks you on this minor league course given that you have a little more experience?
Lipscomb: I really don’t know how all the affiliates work with that. But, obviously, I’m ready to go, wherever they send me off to. ... At the end of the day, I’m gonna do what I do, and do it to the best that I can.
Swatek: How many times has your phone died in the last week with people texting and calling you incessantly?
Lipscomb: I think I’m finally just reaching to the end of saying thank you to the people who reached out to me. But that’s an important thing to me. ... They had time to text me, so I should have the time to text them back. I’m making it towards the end with those, with the people who texted me, but my phone has been buzzing ever since.
