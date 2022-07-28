Trey Lipscomb signs
Trey Lipscomb, who was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the third round, signs his contract last Thursday at Nationals Park.

 Courtesy photo by Washington Nationals

After getting selected by the Washington Nationals in the third round (No. 84 overall) of last week’s Major League Baseball draft, Urbana High graduate Trey Lipscomb is the guest this week on The Final Score podcast.

Lipscomb chats with host Greg Swatek about the moment he got drafted and what it meant to him and his family. He also talks about the significance of getting drafted by a team that’s less than an hour’s drive from where he lives.

