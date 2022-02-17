After becoming the first Frederick County football player to be part of a Super Bowl winning team, Los Angeles Rams right tackle and Linganore graduate Rob Havenstein is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.
Still basking in the glow of the Rams’ 23-20 victory on their home field last Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to claim Super Bowl 56, Havenstein chatted with host Greg Swatek about many of the details and experiences that made it possible.
What were his emotions as the game ended? What did he think when he got his hands on the Lombardi Trophy? How did the Rams orchestrate the final, game-winning drive? And did he think he might have cost his team with a late holding call? Havenstein shares these details, as well as what it meant to play the Super Bowl on the Rams’ home field and what his preliminary offseason plans are.
The podcast is available at http://www.fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt from the conversation between Havenstein and Swatek. It has been edited for space.
Swatek: How would you describe the last five days and what it’s been like for you?
Havenstein: It’s been unbelievable. It really has. I mean, truly a dream come true. After the final play on Sunday, when [Rams defensive tackle] Aaron [Donald] got there [to hit quarterback Joe Burrow] and the ball went incomplete, [I] looked up at the clock and saw 39 seconds left. And usually there’s a bunch of quick math I have to try to do. Like, if we take knees and they have how many timeouts? ... And I looked, and I was like, no, the game’s over. That’s it. It’s just a rush of emotion, it really is, because you’re so happy. You’re so exhausted. And then you go back and think about everything you did throughout the year and everything just kind of culminates to that moment right there. I took that knee [to run out the clock] basically quietly sobbing to myself just because it’s just so much going on. And having been there in ‘18 [in a Super Bowl loss to the Patriots] and having seen the other team’s confetti fall down, to now it’s switched up to be blue and yellow, and you’re in your home stadium and the whole family’s in the stands, your girls are coming out to come run at you and give you a hug ... it was crazy. It’s been absolutely crazy. And then with the parade and everything, that was just a ton of fun. L.A. showed out in a big way and really celebrated with us.
Swatek: When did you get a chance to put your hands on the Lombardi Trophy, and what was that moment like?
Havenstein: ... There was a lot of visualization going on with truly holding that thing and understanding what that truly means for the history of the NFL and everything like that. And so it was almost familiar, even though I’ve never done it before, just with the amount of visualization I did, and I think a lot of people on our team did, but it was special at the end because it had your team [name] on it. So in a way, it was yours. I know, 100 percent, I had a piece. Then it was really cool to even have my wife and my daughter touch it, and she saw a couple other people kissing it. So she was kind of interested in that, and it was really cool. It was a lot of fun.
Swatek: Take us into the huddle on the game-winning drive. I mean, 15 plays, 79 yards to win the Super Bowl. [Quarterback] Matthew Stafford and [receiver] Cooper Kupp really just took over the game at that point. What were the nerves like on that drive? And what was being said between you guys in the huddle? What was the vibe on that final drive?
Havenstein: Obviously we didn’t have the exact game we wanted to on offense. There was some things that we couldn’t kind of get going. And it was kind of mentioned, too, later that it’s like, [in] the Super Bowl, there is no style points. And that was kind of said in the huddle. Like, hey, it’s just win. That’s it. There’s no prettiness. We don’t have to correct anything. Obviously we can go into this great detail about what we’re saying, but it was like, all we’re trying to do is win. Do what you’ve got to do. Go win the game. And we had some key players go out, we had some some young guys stepping in, and it was kind of like, “Hey, I got your back. You do your job. I’m gonna do my job great and I got your back.” ... We had a tight end have to step up, a couple young receivers having to step up. Cooper, obviously. Cooper Superman. He’s one of the coolest cats ever, and that was the full vibe. ... It’s just everyone was just totally locked into what we needed to do. No one was too high. No one was low. Miss a pass? Whatever. There was no finger pointing or anything like that. Everyone was just steady. And we just knew that, eventually, however long it took, we were going to get down there and we were going to score.
Swatek: It almost seemed like Matthew said, “This ball is going to Cooper Kupp. I don’t care what the coverage is. I don’t care what route he’s running. This ball is going to Cooper.” ... It didn’t obviously play out exactly that way, but it seemed to us [watching] on TV that that’s what was happening. Like, “This ball is going to Cooper.”
Havenstein: Honestly, I couldn’t tell you his mindset on that. But, you know, if you’re going to be throwing to someone who’s the Triple Crown winner of the NFL season, you know, I think I’d want to throw to him, too. Matthew made all the right decisions on that final drive, hitting guys when they were open and going to his guys when he needed to. Maybe it was going to be contested somewhere else, so why not contest it with one of the best receivers in the NFL? Like I said, everyone was just kind of locked into what they got to do, and Matthew made all the right reads.
Swatek: I almost hate to bring this up, Rob. But as you guys got near the goal line, you’re flagged for holding. And the penalty was offset [by a Bengals defensive penalty]. But when you drew a flag there, were you like, “Oh my goodness, I just potentially cost my team the Super Bowl”?
Havenstein: No, because I knew we had another shot. Obviously I saw the [illegal] hit on Cooper. I knew that flag was coming out, but it was obviously unfortunate. It happens in the game of football. They ended up bringing a blitz with both their safeties up the middle and dropped both their defensive ends. So the idea is to hit the safeties in a timely motion so that they’re through the line by the time our offensive line can respond back and pick them up. But they hit it from depth. ... I haven’t really actually truly watched it yet, but I think we were pretty much [able to pick up the blitz]. But when Matthew rolled right, when they dropped my defense end, I took over [blocking] the defensive tackle, our guard [went] back inside to help out with any leakage. And I’ve just got to feel the drift of Matthew better. ...
Swatek: Was the flag legit? You’re never called for holding.
Havenstein: ... When Matthew went out there, I thought he was behind me. That’s why I was kind of holding on to [the defender] with my right hand, which will never get called. But as he went right, as soon as I feel him go right, I’ve got to let go. I mean, the guy sold it a little bit. Obviously, I’m gonna say that. I’m biased every single time an offensive lineman gets a hold. But, yeah, it is what it is. It’s gonna happen. Happened in the Super Bowl. Happened in the regular season. Whatever. But no, it’s kind of the same thing, with the steadiness of what I’m talking about. You’re like, “Oh, my God, I just lost the game.” [But you have to] be like, “OK, well, I’m gonna do something on this next play, to [help] our team go win the game.” And at the end of the day, who’s gonna remember the holding call? They’re gonna remember the little fade route we ran to Cooper [for the go-ahead touchdown]. And, you know, that’s how the drive capped off. So eventually the holding will kind of fade away.
