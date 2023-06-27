After winning a share of $1 million for playing in The Soccer Tournament earlier this month, former Urbana High soccer star William Eskay is this week’s guest on The Final Score podcast.
Eskay played for the Newtown Pride, which won the $1 million, winner-take-all The Soccer Tournament on June 4 in Cary, North Carolina. Newtown outlasted 32 teams in the four-day, World-Cup-style tournament that was televised on Peacock and some of the NBC networks.
Eskay chats with host Greg Swatek about being part of the winning team and what he plans to do with his share of the money, half of which was split evenly among the 18 players on the Newtown team.
Eskay talks about how he became involved with the Newtown Pride and why the team was so dominant throughout the tournament. He also touches on his professional career with the St. Louis Ambush of the Major Arena Soccer League and all of the momentous ways his life has changed in recent months.
Prior to that conversation, FNP sports writer Alexander Dacy joins Greg to talk about some summer sports happenings in Frederick County.
The podcast is available at fnppodcasts.com and via iTunes, Google Play and other podcast apps.
What follows is an excerpt of the conversation between Eskay and Swatek. It has been edited for clarity and space.
Swatek: Have you made any extravagant purchases so far with your the share of the $1 million prize?
Eskay: Nothing so extravagant. Although I’ve been waiting to upgrade my Mac for two or three years, and the timing finally felt right to do that. So we did upgrade the computer, but that’s about it.
Swatek: Life has been rolling for you lately. You got married recently. You were on this winning team. So things are good right now.
Eskay: Most people probably never have a period in their life like this. But here’s what happened with me. My professional season ended. I immediately went to a bachelor party with all my closest friends in Panama City Beach. ... Bachelor party, right to the wedding. And then it was right to Hawaii for 10 days, and then right back to Frederick County to celebrate my sister’s graduation, and then right to a tournament to win a million dollars. So it’s been nonstop for me for quite a while now.
Swatek: Tell us what The Soccer Tournament was and how you became involved with it.
Eskay: When they announced this, I don’t think anyone really knew what the event was going to be like. ... But people kind of just were [saying], “Did you hear, Clint Dempsey is hosting a tournament where the winner gets a million dollars?” And then as we got closer to the tournament and people saw the sort of media engine, and the venue, and then some of these teams that were joining, then it became clear what the event was going to be. People host cash tournaments around the country all the time. [But] they’re never really like, “This is a pro tournament.” Whereas this million-dollar tournament, certainly, everyone is currently a pro or was a pro that was playing in it. And so the stakes were kind of a lot higher.
Swatek: You played for the Newtown Pride. You guys outscored the opposition over the seven games 25-4, so that shows how dominant you guys were. You won the final 2-0. You weren’t even scored upon in the championship match. But the first game you played in the group stage was against Kingdom FC. It’s the only game you lost. And you happen to know someone on the Kingdom FC squad — that is your older brother, Jackson Eskay. How did you and your brother wind up facing each other in the first group match? In this national 32-team tournament, what were the odds of that?
Eskay: That felt totally random. We were both texting beforehand, just talking about how it’s funny that we’re playing in the tournament on different teams, and then the schedule came out, and we’re like, “Oh, my gosh, we’re in the same group.” So the first game of this tournament, I’m playing the one guy who I’ve played against 1,000 times growing up. And then, the story of that is, it’s just impossible to beat your older brother in anything.
Swatek: Why is that?
Eskay: I think that you’ve got to tap into a more mystical, spiritual type of knowledge to figure out what the problem is with that. But even with pickup basketball or lawn games, for whatever reason, once the game gets tight, the universe just likes to give the nod to the older brother.
Swatek: You guys didn’t have a problem the rest of the way. ... You guys took off right after that match.
Eskay: Absolutely. And the only other factor that happened then is the MVP of the tournament, Kelvin Nunes, who was on our team, he didn’t play that first game. He was stuck in some travel issues coming from Brazil. And so he got there the second game, and he was the MVP of the tournament. So a really big help for our team. So that’s the other piece that did change after that first game was probably our best player showed up.
Swatek: You felt your Newtown team had some real advantages in this tournament — the way you play, the way the team was constructed. Explain what advantages you guys had.
Eskay: Two really simple ones were just kind of operating in the background. One was, we all showed up a week early and we trained for a week. So general fitness, and we had a system to play, which is huge. It doesn’t have to be the best system, but we definitely had a system, which some teams didn’t develop that until later in their third or fourth game. So that’s one advantage. The second advantage is how indoor players [substitute] — and it’s every one to two minutes, like a hockey style. You get in and get off the field. And it’s important in the game [that] you’re always ready to sprint. There’s never a time when you can’t go full-speed sprint, because you probably just came on the field. And then the other advantage is, over the course of four days, you’re way fresher, because you’re not ever getting in the [endurance] red zone in your games for long periods of time. So those are the two very basic advantages.
Swatek: You guys are rolling into the June 4 final. You’re facing off against the Canadian team, SLC FC. But still, going into this game, there’s a million dollars on the line. What was the mindset going into the final and how are you guys feeling going into that match?
Eskay: I think we knew we were the favorites. We knew we were better than them just because we watched them play. ... I think everyone was nervous. I was definitely nervous, not necessarily because of the ability of the other guys, but just because of the stakes. And it’s one of those things where it’s all in one game. ... That’s why that ending goal, you’re just waiting for it. ... And then finally that ball rolls over the line and you’re like, “Oh my gosh, two weeks. Ten days of straight games. Finally, it’s over. We did it!” That feeling was just so incredible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.