Rube Foster while managing the 1916 Chicago American Giants. MUST CREDIT: Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

On Feb. 13, 1920, in Kansas City’s Paseo YMCA, Andrew “Rube” Foster and seven other owners of Black baseball teams across the Midwest established the Negro National League. “We are the ship, all else the sea” — a quote borrowed from abolitionist Frederick Douglass — was adopted as the league’s slogan, and Foster, the owner and manager of the Chicago American Giants, was named its first president.

Foster’s vision for the enterprise, which he had championed since his days as an outstanding pitcher with the Giants from 1911 to 1917, was to create a league so dynamic and entertaining that Major League Baseball’s White owners would be foolish not to expand their more established circuit by joining forces with it. Foster’s premature death at 51 in 1930 denied him the chance to make his dream a reality, but his contributions to the sport and baseball’s eventual full-scale integration are undeniable.

