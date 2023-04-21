UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich v Blaydes Weigh-in

Sometimes Matthew Semelsberger plays tabletop games where battles evolve through dice rolls. Sometimes he works a controller on a “Hogwarts Legacy” video game in which he learns spells, among other virtual objectives. And sometimes he spends evenings locked in a real cage, matching fists and wits with another individual.

So it’s no surprise that Semelsberger likens the latter activity, mixed martial arts, to Wizards Chess — a high-stakes, at times dangerous game Harry Potter once played to advance his adventure and halt a menace.

Tags

Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. He writes stories and columns about sports, life and fatherhood. Follow him on Twitter: @JoshuaR_Smith.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription