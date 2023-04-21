Sometimes Matthew Semelsberger plays tabletop games where battles evolve through dice rolls. Sometimes he works a controller on a “Hogwarts Legacy” video game in which he learns spells, among other virtual objectives. And sometimes he spends evenings locked in a real cage, matching fists and wits with another individual.
So it’s no surprise that Semelsberger likens the latter activity, mixed martial arts, to Wizards Chess — a high-stakes, at times dangerous game Harry Potter once played to advance his adventure and halt a menace.
On Saturday, Semelsberger seeks to advance his adventure when he clashes with the next menace placed before him. The welterweight from Urbana faces Jeremiah Wells at an Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night event in Las Vegas.
There are many types of UFC fighters, physically and stylistically, but there may just be one who thinks of himself as a real-life Jedi, who cites Harry Potter when considering this current stanza of his pro career.
“I call MMA ‘Wizards Chess.’ I’ve been working on my chess game,” the 30-year-old Urbana High alum said earlier this month. “I’ve been learning to make moves and make moves ahead of my opponent to hide and disguise what I’m trying to do and manipulate them into making mistakes that I can capitalize on.”
Nearing three years since he joined the UFC, Semelsberger can now be considered a veteran of the promotion. He is 5-2 in the famed Octagon (11-4 overall), and this weekend’s bout will mean half of his pro fights have been in the UFC.
He joined the company as a raw but powerful prospect. He was learning as he went. Now, he’s reached a focus point where he’s melding the sport’s various facets — striking, clinching and grappling — in seek of a higher station in the company.
Jon Delbrugge has seen Semelsberger’s fight IQ continue to rise over the past three years. The trainer calls Semelsberger a “new-age, new-school MMA fighter.”
“Now he knows exactly what he wants to do and when he wants to do it,” Delbrugge said. “His timing is like top notch right now.”
In terms of his MMA evolution, Semelsberger estimates he’s just 60 percent formed. Somewhere in the middle. Similar to where he finds himself in 170-pound division — in that second tier just outside the coveted top 15.
“I’ve made a lot of big strides over the last year,” said Semelsberger, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jake Matthews on Dec. 17, 2022, in which he showed the scope of his skills. “But I definitely think I’ve upped my potential and upped my abilities, but they’re nowhere near where they could be.”
Part of his training at Crazy 88 MMA in Elkridge includes rolling rounds where he’s purposely put in precarious spots. A guy like Delbrugge, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, might drape himself over Semi on the mat. Then the whistle blows. Semelsberger has to find a way out.
And even though it’s a gym known for its grapplers, Delbrugge said “it’s getting harder and harder” to keep Semi down — “and I give him everything I have.”
Along with the growth in his game and confidence, “Semi the Jedi” has continued his quest for a Zen that will allow him to fully form, in and out of the arena. He’s learning how to prevent his mind from being such a key adversary, which has been the case in his UFC defeats.
“I’m trying to master my thoughts and my emotions,” he said, “so any negative, bad thoughts that start creeping into my mind, nah, I’m shutting those out and locking those in a box and I’m torching them. And it’s working out really well.”
There is one bad memory that’s likely recurred for him lately. The matchup with Wells (11-2-1) harkens to Semelsberger’s fateful meeting with Khaos Williams five fights ago in 2021. Williams is a power merchant who throws punches and caution to the wind. He had Semelsberger on the defensive during much of their 15 minutes together, taking a clearly unanimous three-round decision.
Most of all, it was a lesson in aggression. Semi might’ve been more technical, but it mattered little because he didn’t let loose enough.
For growth purposes, Delbrugge said, “The Khaos fight had to go down the way it went down.” Semelsberger knows Wells’ camp has probably taken notes on that bout. Wells, of Philadelphia, has a similar striking style to Williams, and if that bears out, Semelsberger hopes to put his education on display.
He’ll have to be careful in scrambles, though, because Wells is a BJJ black belt. He has a five-fight winning streak — all with finishes. He might throw wild punches, but Delbrugge said Wells uses that style to maximum effectiveness.
“At the end of the day, it’s an MMA fight and it’s a fight in general, so you have to accept that you’re going to eat a hard shot at least once or twice in that fight,” said the 6-foot-1 Semelsberger, who will have a four-inch height advantage. “I’m going to be training to avoid that.
“But looking back at my Khaos fight, I was too defensive in that fight, and I was a little bit too skittish in trying to avoid those big shots. So that’s probably something I’ve made a big adjustment on.”
Against Williams, Semelsberger stood and traded for the duration. But on Saturday, his improved grappling could come in handy. Semelsberger could use his 77% takedown accuracy to test Wells, who has never been taken down in his three UFC appearances.
Wells is also 36 years old and fighting on an expiring contract that he didn’t land with the UFC until 2021. So he might press the action in hopes of an exclamatory finish.
“Maybe he’ll feel like his back’s against the wall and he’s gonna come out fighting his heart out,” Delbrugge said. “But honestly, in the UFC, in the state of MMA, your back’s always against the wall.”
Bookmakers see the fight as a pick ‘em, with both fighters at minus-110 odds. And both fighters see it ending before the full three round elapse.
“No matter whose side you’re on, mine or Jeremiah’s, everyone’s going to win here,” Semelsberger said.
Wells believes he’ll hit Semi harder than he’s ever been hit.
“It’s going down by stoppage,” Wells said in an interview with Combat Sports on Fanatic’s View. “I’m either submitting him or I’m knocking him out.”
Their meeting kicks off the main card at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ at the UFC Apex.
Semelsberger said he wants to put his past lessons and Wizards Chess practice to work by fighting smart and nonstop.
“Just [based on] how I’ve been carrying myself in training and sparring in this last little bit of my career, I’m coming out to put on a show,” he said. “I’m ready to take some risks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.