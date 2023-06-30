bbn-nats-analysis

Lane Thomas has been the Nationals’ most productive player this season, entering the weekend with a team-high 14 home runs. 

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

Every few years, Lane Thomas has packed up and headed to a new organization, off to get new pointers from new coaches and feel a burning need to perform. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays, traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, then shipped to the Washington Nationals at the 2021 deadline, when the Nationals tore down their roster and threw Thomas into the rubble. He has been making first impressions for most of his career. Frankly, he'd like to settle in, settle down, not worry so much about holding a spot or which prospects might be in the rearview.

But here comes another July, the Nationals' latest chance to flip major league players for young talent. Thomas is not the typical trade candidate, especially because the outfielder is under team control for two more seasons beyond this one. He just might be Washington's best shot to land a solid haul. Entering this weekend's series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thomas has a team-best 14 homers, all of them hit since May 1, and an .859 OPS. His adjusted OPS is 37 points above league average. In June, only Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatís Jr. and Corey Seager have more extra-base hits.

