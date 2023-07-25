fbn-commanders-analysis

Josh Harris, the Washington Commanders’ new owner, shakes hands with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin during a gathering at FedEx Field on Friday.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

In the front row of the news conference Friday afternoon sat two pillars of the franchise Josh Harris had just purchased. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen wore sharp suits and big smiles. In the next year, a lot will change for the Washington Commanders, and if Harris makes changes at general manager and/or head coach, broad swaths of the roster may turn over, too. But the contracts and stature of McLaurin and Allen effectively ensure they will remain.

During the energetic pep rally at FedEx Field, Allen said, “I’ve been waiting seven years to see the fan base like this.”

