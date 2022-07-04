Heading into the final lap with a huge lead, Brandon Price seemed poised to win a historic third straight Barbara Fritchie main event at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Monday.
But then his Indian motorcycle malfunctioned.
“I really noticed it going down the back straight. It was just slowing down a lot,” he said. “I pulled the clutch in going into [turn] three to try to drift a little bit farther before the other guys caught up.”
Despite the drama, Price remained uncatchable.
Price became the first racer in 20 years to win three straight Barbara Fritchie Classic main events, crossing the finish line first in the All Star Twins race and then needing another racer, Raun Wood, to tow him and his sputtering bike to the podium.
“I don’t know the last time somebody’s won this many in a row,” said Price, a 22-year-old from White Hall, Maryland. “But I really just want to try keep it going every year. It’s fun.”
The last racer to get a main event three-peat at the Barbara Fritchie Classic was George Roeder II, who won his third straight in 2002.
Price needed four years to accomplish the feat. After winning his first Barbara Fritchie main event in 2019, he had to wait until last year to defend that title because the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 Fritchie Classic.
And while Price was gunning for another title in Frederick on Monday, which marked the Barbara Fritchie Classic’s 101st year, the motorcycle racing world was dealing with tragic news.
Ryan Varnes, who raced numerous times at the Barbara Fritchie Classic, died at the age of 24 after being involved in an on-track incident in the Production Twins Main Event at Weedsport (New York) Speedway on Saturday, according to AMA Pro Racing.
(See PRICE B2)
“We all grew up together around here,” said Price when asked about Varnes. “It really sucks, what happened. I was actually contemplating [not] riding today, but we were just too much invested. So, I decided to come out anyway.”
Just as he did in last year’s main event, Price jumped out to the lead in the first lap. Rather than use a first-gear start, which gave him trouble earlier in the day, Price put his bike into second gear on the line.
“It’s a smoother transition, easier to shift up into third than to try to go from first into second,” he said. “For the heat race, I actually missed a shift, and the guys were right there. But for the main, I was gone.”
Near the midpoint of the race, the public address announcer said, “Brandon Price with an incredible lead.” That lead also proved necessary, given Price’s bike troubles near the end.
“I didn’t have anything for him,” Baer said. “I didn’t really come into this thinking I could really run with the Indian, for sure.”
Baer mentioned restrictors used in Progressive American Flat Track races. To deal with Indian’s dominance in AFT SuperTwins races, engine output has to be reduced through the use of 32mm thin-plate intake restrictors, according to cycleworld.com.
“Right now, they have them out,” Baer said. “So I don’t know what it would’ve been like if he we had to follow those rules, but [Price is] definitely the man around here right now.”
Price said his Progressive American Flat Track season hasn’t been going so well.
“Hard to find rides right now. Everybody’s kind of all over the place with the classes changing next year,” he said. “I’m trying to work some things out for the rest of the year, just different races here and there.”
Price also brought his 450 Honda to Frederick on Monday, planning to use it in the All Star Singles class. That bike ended up winning, but it was driven by Cameron Smith.
“We’re good buds, we grew up racing together since we were little kids. “There was something wrong with my bike, and he got here and something was wrong with his. So, we just put a couple things together, and he hopped on mine and went out there.”
Other winners were: Dustin Healy, Open Singles Amateur; Shane Livingston, Open Vintage; Colin Cunningham, 250 Amateur; Ryan Minor, 450 Amateur; Baer, Hooligan; Jess Reynolds, Open Pro Am; and Richard D. Wimsett Jr., Senior 40+.
Price won the All Star Twins Dash for Cash, and Jess Reynolds won the All Star Singles Dash for Cash at the Barbara Fritchie Classic, which is part of the Steve Nace American All-Star National Flat Track Series.
Baer, who figured he had raced a handful of times at Frederick, praised the half mile, oval dirt track.
“They did a great job keeping this place, I want to say, as wet as possible, and it didn’t get dusty,” he said. “It was probably the best I’ve seen the race track in a long time.”
