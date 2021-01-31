It was 1 a.m. in the Czech Republic when Vitek Vanecek’s family and friends turned on the live stream of the 25-year-old goaltender’s NHL debut.
In his first start between the pipes for the Washington Capitals in mid-January, Vanecek made 30 saves in a 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres. His parents, grandmother, uncles, older brother and hometown friends in Havlickuv Brod were all watching.
Vanecek was greeted with close to 1,000 messages from family and friends when he stepped off the ice. The Capitals’ former goalie coach Mitch Korn, now with the New York Islanders, sent him a quick note, too. Former Capitals head coach Barry Trotz praised the young goalie in a news conference, saying he was as proud of Vanecek as if he were still on the Washington staff.
“It was a lot,” said Vanecek, who spent several seasons in the minor leagues before making his NHL debut. “I texted everybody and said thank you to everyone. It was nice, the people, the reaction, and they all text me. I love that.”
At the time, Vanecek’s first NHL outing was certainly notable, a milestone for one half of the Capitals’ young netminding duo.
But when No. 1 goalie Ilya Samsonov tested positive for the coronavirus days later and was put on the NHL’s covid-19 protocol-related absences list, Vanecek was given the reins and a much more important role — and he has excelled. Vanecek has gone from being Samsonov’s temporary fill-in to potentially taking over the starting goaltending duties even when the young Russian returns.
After he stopped 40 of 43 shots Saturday night in a 4-3 overtime win against the Boston Bruins, his sixth consecutive start, Vanecek is now 5-0-2 with a 2.78 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. He is one of two rookie goalies in Capitals history, along with Jim Carey in 1995, not to suffer a regulation loss in his first seven appearances.
Vanecek has been in the Capitals organization since the beginning of his career. He was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NHL draft and bided his time in the minors, waiting for his moment to crack the Capitals’ roster. It almost didn’t happen this season after the Capitals signed Henrik Lundqvist in October after longtime starter Braden Holtby left in free agency. But when Lundqvist announced in December that he would miss this season because of a heart condition, Vanecek was thrust into the backup role behind Samsonov.
“I was waiting a long time for this opportunity, and when I get my first NHL game, I was for sure nervous,” Vanecek said. “It was, like, hard, but after that first NHL game, I tell myself . . . you don’t need to be nervous, just focus on the game and stop thinking about it when you are playing NHL. Do the best for the team, and the team help you, too.”
Vanecek’s hockey journey started in Havlickuv Brod when he was 4 years old. He first played forward, like his older brother, until he switched to goalie when he was about 8 because his youth team did not have a netminder. And while a young Vanecek wanted to take on the challenge, his dad was not sold on the idea.
“I told my parents I want to try it, and they said, ‘Are you sure you want to try that?’ And I said, ‘Yes, please,’ “ Vanecek said. “So I try it, and then I play one game and I was good in the net . . . and I stay in the net.”
The Czech played in Havlicukuv Brod until he was 16 or 17 years old, then went to Liberec, a bigger city in the Czech Republic, as his game continued to progress. After he was drafted by the Capitals at age 18, he played for one more year in his native country before he was sent to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL for one season. He spent the past four seasons with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League, earning all-star nods the past two seasons, before he made the Capitals this season.
And he doesn’t want to let his chance slip away.
“Sometimes it was really hard. . . . I mean, I was getting a little bit frustrated,” Vanecek said of his years in the minors. “You start thinking about it, why I not get NHL start, and I am getting older and older.
“I knew this is my dream; this is why I started playing hockey. The NHL is my dream, so I just kept going, kept going and hope it come, and I was just waiting for the chance, and the day came. Now I am happy that my head was strong and I didn’t do anything stupid like going to Europe or something like that. I am happy I waited through the long process and now I play in the NHL.”
While his start in Washington has been encouraging, Vanecek knows the road ahead won’t be perfect. Some of the shots he has faced and saves he has made have been helped by some good fortune. One high-profile example came last week, when Taylor Hall of the Sabres took a penalty shot in the third period of a tie game and hit the post. Afterward, the netminder bent over, grabbed the iron and gave it a quick kiss.
“It was important, and so I was just like, ‘Thank you, post, for helping me during this time,’ “ Vanecek said. “. . . I am trying not to put pressure on myself. I am just trying to play and have fun and enjoy the game, you know?”
