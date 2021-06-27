The Trenton Thunder finished a three-game sweep of the Frederick Keys on Sunday night with a 10-3 victory at Nymeo Field.
The Keys fell to 5-21-2 after losing for the fourth consecutive time and fifth time in the last six games.
They were outscored by Trenton 23-9 over the course of the three-game series.
Jake Plastiak hit a three-run homer to account for all of the Keys runs Sunday.
