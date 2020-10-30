Branden Kline’s entire professional baseball career has been tied to the Baltimore Orioles, who drafted the Thomas Johnson graduate in the second round out of the University of Virginia in 2012.
But for the first time since then, the right-handed relief pitcher’s future might not rest with his home state team.
A day after Kline, 29, cleared waivers, he declined his outright assignment to Triple-A by the Orioles, thereby making him a free agent, according to The Baltimore Sun.
It figures to spell the end of Kline’s time with the organization, which stuck with him over the years through numerous injuries — including Tommy John surgery — that cost him most of three seasons as he tried to rise through the minor league system.
The Orioles outrighted Kline to Triple-A in February, something that can only be done once without a player’s consent. He told the News-Post in March that he was shocked to be designated for assignment earlier this season, given that Baltimore is the only franchise he’s known.
But the front office leadership responsible for drafting Kline was no longer in place, as Baltimore’s system-wide teardown began under new general manager Mike Elias two years ago.
Kline hadn’t been able to nail down a stable spot in the Orioles’ constantly evolving bullpen, and now he’s decided to move on. Kline has a chance to entertain offers from other teams this offseason with two straight healthy years under his belt.
When he made his Orioles debut on April 20, 2019, the hard-throwing Kline became the 14th Frederick-born player to reach the major leagues and the first since Sam Hinds in 1977. He went 1-4 with a 5.93 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 41 innings over 34 relief appearances for Baltimore in his first season in the majors, splitting time between the Orioles and Triple-A Norfolk.
During this season’s abbreviated major league schedule, he spent most of his time at the Orioles’ alternate camp in Bowie. He appeared in just three games with Baltimore, but he acquitted himself well in his limited opportunities, pitching five innings with seven strikeouts and a 1.80 ERA.
Kline could not be reached for comment.
