Thomas Johnson alum and veteran NFL cornerback Nate Hairston was on the move again Friday, heading to a Denver Broncos team that provides him with a strong chance to play soon.
According to si.com, the Broncos signed Hairston to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.
Denver is in desperate need of capable cornerbacks due to the recent suspension of A.J. Bouye and injuries to two others at the position. The Broncos are 4-8, in third place in the AFC West.
Denver is the third team Hairston will be a part of during the 2020 season, though he must first go through COVID-19 protocols before joining the Broncos.
On the Ravens’ practice squad for the past several weeks, Hairston was never elevated to the active roster in Baltimore despite injuries at the position and the NFL’s largest team-wide coronavirus outbreak.
He had been released by the New York Jets in October, shortly before Baltimore signed him. The 6-foot, 185-pound Hairston spent two seasons with the Jets after playing two with the Indianapolis Colts, who drafted him out of Temple.
In 40 career games — including 17 starts — Hairston, 26, has two interceptions, two sacks, nine passes defensed and 95 combined tackles, including a safety.
—Joshua R. Smith
