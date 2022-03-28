Thomas Johnson High graduate and NFL veteran Nate Hairston has landed in a spot where he could prove to be a valuable depth player.
According to a report by The St. Paul Pioneer Press, the cornerback signed Monday as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, which will be his fifth organization since being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round in 2017.
Last season, his fifth in the league, Hairston, 27, started once and played in 16 games for the Denver Broncos. He registered four passes defended.
In his career, the 6-foot, 185-pound Hairston has two interceptions, two sacks — including a safety — and 104 tackles over 59 games playing primarily in a nickelback role.
He has started 18 games in his career.
In Minnesota, he joins a team that has just one starting cornerback returning from last season.
Along with the Colts and Broncos, Hairston has played for the New York Jets and also had a stint with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad before being claimed by Denver in 2020.
