A few weeks after being cut, cornerback Nate Hairston has found a new home, signing to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.
Hairston, a Thomas Johnson grad, was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 30 after failing to make the team out of preseason.
He has appeared in 61 games since being drafted in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, making 18 starts. Hairston spent two seasons in Indianapolis, recording an interception, safety, two sacks and 53 solo tackles.
He was traded to the New York Jets for the 2019 campaign, where he appeared in 11 games. Hairston then went to the Denver Broncos for the end of the 2020 season and all of 2021, where he played in 16 games and registered six solo tackles.
Now, he’s getting a chance to work his way back onto a roster in Arizona.
