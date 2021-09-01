Nate Hairston and Eric Burrell, a pair of defensive backs with Frederick County ties, got cut Tuesday by their respective NFL teams as rosters were trimmed to 53 across the league in preparation for the regular season.
The Denver Broncos released Thomas Johnson High graduate Hairston, a backup cornerback entering his fifth year. By Wednesday, though, it was reported that Hairston signed to join the team's practice squad.
Each team can carry a practice squad of 16 players, including up to six veterans. This is the second year of the expanded practice squads, brought about in 2020 by the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Before last season, practice squads consisted of 12 players.
Hairston, a 6-foot, 185-pound Temple product, was competing for a job as a reserve corner, with his specialty being the slot. He appeared to be a casualty of Denver's depth at the position, even though he saw time with the second team during preseason action.
A fifth-round pick by the Colts in 2017, Hairston has seen regular-season playing time with three teams in his career (Indianapolis, the New York Jets and Broncos), logging two interceptions, two sacks and a safety.
He played in two games for the Broncos last season after joining the organization in December from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. Denver grabbed him when a trio of players went out due to injury or suspension.
That experience in head coach Vic Fangio's defense made Hairston a strong candidate for the team's practice squad.
It might be a similar case with Burrell, an undrafted rookie safety from the University of Wisconsin who was waived after spending the summer trying to crack the New Orleans Saints' roster.
Burrell's chances to impress the coaching staff were hindered somewhat because the team only got to play two preseason games. Last week's exhibition finale was cancelled due to Hurricane Ida.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Burrell played high school football at McDonogh in Owings Mills.
As for other Frederick County players in the NFL, Linganore alum Rob Havenstein, a seven-year veteran, is entrenched in his job as the Los Angeles Rams' starting right tackle.
Middletown alum Rick Leonard, a fourth-year offensive tackle, is on injured reserve with the Washington Football Team.
