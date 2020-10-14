Nate Hairston’s third NFL team since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2017 is one that should provide him with a measure of comfort.
The Thomas Johnson graduate signed Monday with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, nine days after being released by the New York Jets. He’ll get a chance to spark his career with a team that’s less than an hour from his hometown of Frederick.
He’s the first Frederick County player to don the Ravens’ purple and black.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Hairston spent two seasons with the Jets after playing two with the Indianapolis Colts, who drafted him out of Temple. In 40 career games — including 17 starts — Hairston has two interceptions, two sacks, nine passes defensed and 95 combined tackles, including a safety.
With the 4-1 Ravens, Hairston joins one of the league’s best defensive backfields. Hairston provides vital experience as a practice squad contributor for a team that boasts the NFL’s top starting tandem of cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
Tavon Young, one of Hairston’s former Temple teammates and a 2016 draft pick by Baltimore, is also on the Ravens, but he is out for the season with a torn ACL.
