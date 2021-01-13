Branden Kline, one of the biggest baseball success stories in Frederick County history, announced the end of his playing career Wednesday morning.
A 2009 graduate of Thomas Johnson High School, Kline posted the news on Instagram. He began the 140-word post with "Dear Baseball ..." and ended his message — which included a scripture quote and a thank-you to the Baltimore Orioles — by saying:
"I'm happy to officially announce my retirement from this wonderful game. It's been a fun ride," he wrote, followed by a peace-sign emoji.
Kline, a 6-foot-3 right-hander with a powerful assortment of pitches, recently entered free agency after parting with the Orioles, who drafted him in the second round out of the University of Virginia in 2012 — three years after he'd elected to play in college despite being picked by the Boston Red Sox in the sixth round as a high school senior.
When he spoke to the News-Post shortly after deciding to enter free agency in November, he seemed at peace with whatever the future held for him after persevering through a lengthy minor-league career fraught with injuries and setbacks. He had a broken leg, Tommy John surgery and two other elbow surgeries that cost him most of three seasons in the minors.
But they didn't prevent him from making his major league debut on April 20, 2019 against the Minnesota Twins.
“It’s crazy to think that eight years has flown by that fast," Kline said two months ago. "It really does seem like yesterday that I was just getting drafted out of college and starting my pro career. Now I have the opportunity to choose where I want to go."
Or, as it happens, what he wants to do.
He chose to step away from the game at age 29 after two years spent shuttling between the Triple A Norfolk Tides (in 2019), Baltimore's secondary camp in Bowie (in 2020) and the Orioles' bullpen.
In parts of two seasons in the majors, Kline went 1-4 with a 5.48 ERA over 46 innings in 37 games. He struck out 41 and walked 22.
During the shortened 2020 season, Kline pitched just five innings over three games with a 1.80 ERA for the Orioles.
Kline — who had a couple of stints with his hometown Frederick Keys as he made his way up through Baltimore's farm system — was the 14th player in Frederick County history to appear in the major leagues, according to baseballreference.com.
"We both knew this day would eventually come," he said on Instagram, where he posted four photos from his career, including one taken by the News-Post when he was a senior at TJ. "Thank you for everything you've done for me, and my family over the past 25 years! You've give me great friends, life-changing experiences, as well as a career that I've cherished for the last 8 years. I'm looking forward to spending more time with my family and being more involved in spiritual matters."
He went on to thank his agent, Tom Hagen, and then the Orioles, "for taking a chance on a local boy!"
The Keys and Orioles both gave a nod to Kline's retirement on Twitter, with the Orioles saying, "Homegrown kid, hometown team. Branden Kline lived a kid’s dream. Congratulations and enjoy your retirement."
Last year, Major League Baseball, imposed a 25% reduction in Minor League Baseball, in order to cut costs. This will cost thousands of young players the opportunity to pursue their dream, it has ended the wonderful run of the Frederick Keys and it may have ended Brandon's career. Shame on Major League Baseball. Bob Lewis
You are a class act Branden and another jewel in Frederick’s sports crown. ⚾️
Thank you Branden for giving your home town fans a great guy to follow for 8 years. May you and your family's future be full of happiness.
