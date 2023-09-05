Ravens Football

The Ravens are betting offensive coordinator Todd Monken can further unlock Lamar Jackson.

 Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS — Lamar Jackson is a quarterback whose skills remove the limits of a coach’s imagination. Before this offseason, only one offensive coordinator had gotten the chance to design an offense around him. Todd Monken became the second when the Baltimore Ravens hired him in February. After a lengthy but light walk-through practice in the middle of training camp, Monken was asked to place that opportunity in perspective. He is an excitable man, and he did not conceal his excitement.

“It’s cool as hell,” Monken said. “It’s freaking awesome. What do you mean, putting it in perspective? Are you s----ing me? I mean, a guy with his kind of ability, and the way he can make plays and see the field, and he’s being diligent and wanting to learn the offense, and wants empowerment — that’s what you want in somebody. It’s been awesome.”

