NEW YORK — Facing his former team in the ballpark he once called home, Trevor Williams didn’t have his best stuff, and his old teammates made him pay. He allowed seven hits, issued four walks and was charged with five runs over just four innings Sunday afternoon as the Washington Nationals fell, 5-2, to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

With the trade deadline looming Tuesday, the Nationals return home after losing three of four to a National League East rival. Williams was placed on the bereavement list after the game and was not made available to speak with reporters. It’s unclear if he will need to be replaced in the rotation while he is away from the team.

