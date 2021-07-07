Obadiah Noel’s NBA draft ambitions have produced a couple of positive developments so far this summer, though his odds appear to remain steep.
Noel, a Tuscarora High grad and UMass Lowell senior shooting guard, participated Wednesday in the Washington Wizards’ pre-draft workouts at the MedStar Wizards Performance Center alongside three other prospects who mostly hail from the region: Tony Baxter (Morgan State), Jamorko Pickett (Georgetown) and Devontae Shuler (Ole Miss).
“This is big, this is huge, honestly a dream come true,” Noel said in a post-workout video posted on the Wizards’ website. “You watch the Washington Wizards on TV all the time, just being a local guy, around the area. ... I’m just enjoying every moment of it.”
The invitation from Washington came after Noel showed well at the inaugural Tampa Bay Pro Combine in early June among approximately 40 other draft hopefuls. Noel made the 12-player all-combine team, selected by coaches and organizers, after averaging 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
That type of performance, along with his significant college credentials, could yield more inquiries like the one the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Noel received from the Wizards. He earned a Twitter shout-out by ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla, who said he was impressed by Noel at the combine.
All games at the combine were made available via streaming for NBA executives and scouts.
Last season at UMass Lowell, Noel led the River Hawks to the America East Tournament championship game. With an improved jump shot, he averaged a team-best 21.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He had a pair of 30-point performances en route to all-America East Conference first-team honors for the second time in his career.
He had the option of returning to the River Hawks after the NCAA granted all student-athletes an extra year of eligibility following the upheaval caused by the pandemic. But in April he opted to hire an agent and end his college career.
Noel, a 2017 Tuscarora grad and former News-Post Player of the Year, mentioned how he was an unheralded recruit after his Titans career, and how he worked his way into a starring role at UMass Lowell.
That sort of approach will continue being helpful as he attempts to reach the NBA. “I had no offers coming out of high school,” he said. “I could’ve just been, ‘Oh my career is over,’ and just give up. But I stuck with it and stayed ready. I kept playing. If you keep working, somebody’s going to find you, and that’s the story of Obe.”
Noel is not among the top 100 prospects listed on ESPN.com or NBADraft.net.
Even if Noel doesn’t get selected in the draft — which consists of just two rounds and 60 picks — he could earn an invitation to play in the NBA Summer League next month in Las Vegas among numerous other draftees and free agents. If that happens, it could essentially serve as a tryout for Noel.
The NBA draft is July 29.
The last Frederick County player to be drafted into the NBA was Linganore’s Joe Alexander, who was a lottery pick (No. 8) by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2008.
