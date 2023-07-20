Vikings Football
Tuscarora grad and Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison begins his first pro training camp later this mohth.

 Associated Press file photo

Jordan Addison, a Tuscarora High School graduate and first-round draft choice of the Minnesota Vikings in April, was cited for speeding and reckless driving on an interstate highway in St. Paul, Minnesota, early Thursday morning.

Addison, 21, was traveling eastbound on I-94 just after 3 a.m. Thursday when a Minnesota State Patrol trooper observed the rookie wide receiver’s Lamborghini Urus traveling 140 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the police report.

