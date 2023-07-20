Jordan Addison, a Tuscarora High School graduate and first-round draft choice of the Minnesota Vikings in April, was cited for speeding and reckless driving on an interstate highway in St. Paul, Minnesota, early Thursday morning.
Addison, 21, was traveling eastbound on I-94 just after 3 a.m. Thursday when a Minnesota State Patrol trooper observed the rookie wide receiver’s Lamborghini Urus traveling 140 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the police report.
The report states the trooper identified Addison as the driver and issued him a citation for misdemeanor speeding and reckless driving. It remains an open investigation, according to the report.
The Vikings, who made Addison the No. 23 overall selection during the NFL Draft on April 27, said they were aware of the incident and gathering more information, per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The 5-foot-11, 173-pound Addison starred at Tuscarora, the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Southern California as a wide receiver prior to being drafted by the Vikings.
In 2021, he led college football with 17 touchdown receptions at Pitt and was named the Biletnikoff Award winner as the top receiver in college football.
The Vikings, who have a rich history with wide receivers, made Addison the highest draft choice from Frederick County since they selected former Frederick High great Chuck Foreman with the 12th overall pick in 1973.
But Addison’s entry into the NFL has been hampered by an undisclosed injury that cropped up after the Vikings’ rookie minicamp and has kept him out of subsequent practices with the team.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said that keeping Addison out of team activities was a precautionary move and he should be ready to go for the start of training camp on July 29. He is expected to compete for the No. 2 wide receiver job behind superstar Justin Jefferson.
It remains to be seen if Addison will face any discipline from the team or the league for his speeding infraction.
Driving at excessive speeds has been problematic and career-altering for NFL players in recent years.
On Nov. 2, 2021, receiver Henry Ruggs of the Las Vegas Raiders smashed into the back of another vehicle at more than 100 mph just after 3:30 a.m. in Vegas while driving under the influence of alcohol.
He killed the passenger of the other vehicle and her dog. The Raiders released Ruggs, the 12th overall pick out the University of Alabama in 2020, later that day.
On May 23, 2023, Ruggs, 24, plead guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of vehicular manslaughter. He will be sentenced Aug. 9 in a Nevada court and faces three to 10 years in state prison.
In December 2021, former Washington Commanders defensive back Deshazor Everett was the driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed his girlfriend, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
An investigation into the crash revealed the Everett was traveling at more than twice the 45 mph speed limit at the time of the crash.
He was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, but plead guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving last June and served three months of house arrest.
Then, last September, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett wrecked his Porsche while traveling at excessive speed on a wet, rural road following practice. He and a female passenger were treated at the hospital for minor injuries, and Garrett missed a game for the Browns.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.