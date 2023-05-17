Wide receiver Jordan Addison, the first Frederick County player to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft in 50 years, reached a contract agreement Wednesday with the Minnesota Vikings, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The deal is reportedly worth more than $13.73 million over four years, and the Vikings will have a fifth-year option since Addison is a first-round pick.
Addison, a Tuscarora High School graduate, was selected with the 23rd overall pick by the Vikings on April 27.
He is the first player from Frederick County to be taken in the first round since former Frederick High star Chuck Foreman was chosen with the 12th overall selection in 1973 by the Vikings.
Foreman went on to have five Pro Bowl seasons in Minnesota as a pass-catching back.
Addison starred at the University of Pittsburgh for two seasons before transferring and capping his college career at the University of Southern California last season.
In 2021, he was named the Biletnikoff Award winner as the top receiver in college football after grabbing a school-record 100 passes at Pitt for 1,593 yards and a nation's best 17 touchdowns.
Addison followed up last season at USC by grabbing 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns, helping quarterback Caleb Williams win the Heisman Trophy in the process.
Addison's signing was reported one day after Urbana native and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who was taken 29th overall in the draft, reached a four-year deal with a fifth-year option with the New Orleans Saints that reportedly included $12.27 million in guaranteed money and a $5.92 million signing bonus.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.