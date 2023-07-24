Jordan Addison, a Tuscarora High alum and first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings, told police that an emergency at his home with his dog was the reason he was speeding early Thursday morning when Minnesota State Patrol stopped him for going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a citation filed Monday.
The rookie wide receiver, who was taken with the 23rd pick in the 2023 draft out of Southern Cal, was pulled over at 3:15 a.m. Thursday while traveling east on I-94 in his 2021 Lamborghini Urus, which has dealer plates. He was cited for speeding and reckless driving.
According to a citation issued by Trooper Derrik Hoy, Addison’s white SUV was traveling at a speed “estimated to be over 130 mph” with a “front radar readout of 140 mph.” No other cars were present.
Addison hit his brakes and slowed considerably after passing the emergency lights of another police car. Another trooper had made a traffic stop on the right shoulder, the citation says.
Hoy stopped Addison, who was driving alone, in the left lane, where Addison got out of his car. He was then detained for speeding and exiting the car on his own accord, Hoy wrote.
“Driver stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence and that was the reason for his speed,” the citation read.
Reckless driving is a misdemeanor. In Minnesota, the maximum punishment for a misdemeanor is 90 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
Under Minnesota law, driving at least 31 mph higher than the speed limit is subject to a $150 fine, plus $150 speeding surcharge and $75 general surcharge, for a total of $375.
Addison, 21, apologized in a statement released Friday, though he did not mention his dog.
“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry,” Addison said in the statement.
Addison reported to training camp Sunday with the Vikings’ other rookies in Eagan, Minnesota. After rookie minicamp in the spring, he missed the rest of the team’s offseason program with an undisclosed injury suffered during the rookie session.
Vikings training camp practices begin Sunday, and that figures to be the first time he takes the field with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and star receiver Justin Jefferson. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound Addison is expected to compete for the team’s No. 2 receiver role behind the All-Pro Jefferson, a position held over the past few years by two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen, who was released by the team in the offseason.
Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award as a sophomore at Pitt before transferring to USC for his junior year, was the first Frederick County football player to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft since 1973. He signed a four-year, $13.73 million dollar contract with the Vikings on May 17.
(2) comments
He's going 140mph at 3AM because of a canine crisis? What sort of doggy dilemma was it?
Quote:
"No other cars were present."
"Driver stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence and that was the reason for his speed," the citation read."
The fact that there were no other cars present is very much in Addison's favor. IOW, he wasn't swerving between cars and passing on the shoulder. Most people focus on the speed, the number -- but what is more important are the conditions. Was it a highway with at-grade intersections and lots of vehicles, or arrow-straight, multi-lane interstate out west with a 20 mile sight distance and no traffic at all?
We routinely allow people to risk their lives -- free climbing cliffs; sky diving; bungee jumping; wingsuit flying. Running at high speed on an empty interstate through the desert is essentially the same thing -- probably safer.
That said, even if the his dog needed to be taken to the vet -- or his wife was going into labor, or he was transporting someone to the hospital -- that alone does not justify speeding.
I had an exchange of comments with Karl Bickel about this general subject a while back. It is fairly common for cops to cut a driver some slack if they have a legit reason for speeding. That's understandable -- to a point. What is often left out of those stories are the conditions. A medical emergency is not an excuse for blowing through a school zone at 70 mph; or flying up Market Street at double or triple the speed limit.
IOW, the driver's behavior was either reasonable and safe, or it wasn't. If they mow down some school kids or pedestrians downtown, those people are just as dead, whether they had a "good excuse" or not.
If a person is pulled over for speeding and they are taking their kid to the hospital, the cop might first provide an escort. Get the kid checked in, and then determine what to do about the speeding. If it was relatively safe considering the conditions, then perhaps a warning is sufficient. If, however, their driving was reckless -- blowing through stop signs and red lights; pedestrians diving out of the way -- then a ticket (or 2 or 3) is warranted. We simply cannot let people determine the degree to which their emergency is worth risking injuring and/or killing others.
Of course, any other driver in the same conditions should be treated the exact same way. Relatively safe = warning, reckless = ticket(s).
At the end of the day, traffic laws exist primarily to enhance safety, and too try and keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible. Everyone agrees that blasting through a red light = bad. But what if it's 3 AM, the light has been red for 5 minutes, there are zero other cars on the road, so the driver proceeds cautiously through the red light? Illegal? Sure, technically, but not in the same universe as running a red light on (say) Rt. 40 West on a Friday afternoon.
Shades of grey.
