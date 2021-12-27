The Washington Wizards’ list of players in the NBA’s coronavirus protocols grew to five Monday as the organization, like so many others in the league, grapples with an outbreak.
Forward Anthony Gill and center Thomas Bryant are the latest players to enter the protocols. They join guard Raul Neto (who entered Sunday just before Washington lost to Philadelphia at Capital One Arena), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bradley Beal. Caldwell-Pope and Beal, who is unvaccinated, entered the protocols last week.
Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Monday that multiple staff members also have tested positive, but he declined to say how many.
“Having a hard time keeping track of it,” he said. “It changes by the hour.”
The Wizards said Monday evening that they had canceled their shoot-around before Tuesday’s game at Miami.
Neto’s positive cropped up in the team’s routine pregame testing at around 2 p.m. Sunday before its 6 p.m. game — enough lead time that the backup guard did not play. Bryant, who is recovering from ACL surgery and has not played this season, was not in his usual spot on the bench, but Gill logged seven minutes against the 76ers.
Unseld said the players’ symptoms range from nonexistent to “very light,” adding that none of the five have experienced issues beyond those associated with a cold or the flu. He’s hopeful that Beal will be able to rejoin the team for its game in Miami on Tuesday; he entered the protocols Thursday and last played Dec. 18.
Should Beal play Tuesday, the Wizards will pencil him in for his normal number of minutes while relying on the all-star guard to let Unseld know when he needs a break.
“If he does play tomorrow, I can’t imagine he’s going to be in peak condition,” Unseld said. “But I know he hasn’t just sat around and done nothing.”
Kyle Kuzma can attest to the adjustment period. The forward entered the protocols Dec. 11 and rejoined the team Dec. 14 but didn’t feel up to his full strength until Thursday’s win at the New York Knicks — close to two weeks after he tested positive.
“I was messed up. I was sick and I was down for six days. I didn’t really do anything for about six days,” he said. “Coming back into the first three games ... it was a struggle.”
Unseld also has had to make adjustments.
The Wizards are so shorthanded that they have called up two players from their G League affiliate and signed them to 10-day contracts using the NBA’s hardship exception. But integrating guard Jordan Goodwin and forward Jordan Schakel requires modifications in practice.
“It still is [tough to play five-on-five] because you’re mindful of the workload of those guys who are logging a lot of minutes. You don’t want to tax them too much, but we have to get [Schakel and Goodwin] up to speed,” Unseld said. “A lot of it is pre- and post-practice working on terminology, just a few basic sets; we’re not going to get too complicated when those guys are on the floor. ... We have to keep it simple on both ends so at least they can hold water and give us a little bit more depth.”
Washington could get additional reinforcement against the Heat: Rui Hachimura has dressed and participated in pregame warmups ahead of the Wizards’ past two games but still has not played this season. Asked whether he might play Tuesday, Unseld said the forward is traveling with the team and is questionable.
