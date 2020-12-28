Matt Semelsberger is scheduled to make his second career appearance in the octagon when he enters the cage as a part of a UFC Fight Night event on March 13 against Jason Witt.
Semelsberger, an Urbana High graduate and Ijamsville resident, announced the news Saturday on his Instagram account.
It will be the welterweight’s first action since recording a unanimous decision victory on Aug. 22 over Carlton Minus, who was a late replacement, in Las Vegas on a Fight Night card.
A freestyle fighter who is adept at each discipline of mixed martial arts, Semelsberger was in charge throughout against Minus, getting the only takedown of the affair. It was the fourth straight victory for “Semi the Jedi.”
That win improved Semelsberger’s record to 7-2 and put him on the map in a sport that he quit college in 2014 to pursue after starring as a football safety at Marist.
He signed a multi-fight contract with the UFC on Aug. 8.
Witt also made his UFC debut in 2020, losing to Takasha Sato in 48 seconds via TKO on June 27. That fight was on short notice, but he rebounded with a triangle-choke victory over Cole Williams on Oct. 31. Witt, who hails from Kansas City, has eight submission finishes among his 18 career wins.
In Witt (18-6), Semelsberger faces a seven-year pro who is six years his senior. But the 6-foot-1 Semelsberger, 28, figures to have the reach advantage, as Witt is 5-foot-10.
Most details surrounding the March 13 card — such as the venue, time and main event matchup — have not been announced. Most UFC Fight Night events air on ESPN+.
