If Matthew Semelsberger's UFC Fight Night victory over Jake Matthews could be boiled down to a single image, it would be one taken just after the Urbana High alum landed a flush right hand to noggin of his descending Australian counterpart.
It was a striking snapshot, and it was seen repeatedly during their welterweight bout on Saturday night.
It first happened — with a stark thud — two minutes in. And again in the final minute of Round 2. And almost immediately in Round 3.
Over 15 minutes, Semelsberger implemented what he calls his "trademark" weapon to outstanding effect, thrice knocking down Matthews with it while putting on a type of display that defines the sport for a 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 unanimous decision at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Along with employing that potent right, "Semi The Jedi" registered a few assertive takedowns and mostly controlled the entire fight. He utilized patience and discipline, two focuses of his training camp.
In the process, he defeated a respected, experienced opponent four-plus months after getting largely outclassed in a loss to a similarly credentialed foe.
Semelsberger (11-4 overall, 5-2 UFC) did more than just avoid his first slump as a professional mixed martial artist. He logged the best win of his career.
"I want to keep evolving my game," Semelsberger said in the Octagon afterward. "Not giving away any secrets or anything, I want to keep [fights] on the feet. But I'm smart enough to know this is mixed martial arts. I gotta mix up all my tools together, and I haven't done that up until this fight, so I'm very proud of myself for doing that."
Before the bout began on ESPN+, UFC color analyst Dominick Cruz suggested that viewers were about to see "two people stand in the middle and really clock each other in the face."
He was fairly accurate. That scenario indeed played out often between the two 170-pounders with intricate hair braids. But when it did, Semelsberger's strength advantage was clear.
It helped that he seemed to throw with thunder behind nearly every strike. Afterward, he invoked the name of the late Sean Taylor, a hard-hitting Washington Redskins star who was a model for the way Semi, a former safety at Marist College, played football.
Semi logged a 45-32 advantage in significant strikes Saturday, including the three times he sent Matthews falling or wobbling to the canvas.
Impressively, Matthews (18-6, 11-6) got to his feet after each of those wallops, recovering well enough to avoid absorbing another that might've concluded matters.
"Jake is an absolute warrior," said Semelsberger, who entered the bout as a minus-255 underdog. "I literally fantasized this was like two Viking kings going at it, straight up."
Matthews presented Semelsberger with a challenge similar to the one Semi faced on July 30, when he lost a unanimous decision to veteran Alex Morono, who picked him apart for most of the fight.
Semelsberger, 30, healed up and jumped back into training with his partners at Crazy 88 MMA in Elkridge.
"Very happy for Matthew," said Mike Semelsberger, Matthew's father, via text message. "He is always looking to improve and get better and that was evident tonight from all the hard work and training he has [put] in since his last loss."
Saturday's encounter began with the pair testing each other with careful kickboxing. After a few minutes, Semelsberger let loose his fist big right, catching Matthews' jaw. Semi swarmed to try and finish, but Matthews staved him off. Semi soon landed his first takedown, and worked smartly from the top for the remainder of the round.
"He's a tried and true warrior," he said of Matthews. "That's probably why I didn't completely lose myself and try to finish him and get him out of there. Because if I would've done that, there's a good chance that he would've ended up flipping the table on me."
Over a replay between rounds, Cruz called Semi's first big right hand "brutal."
After catching his breath, Matthews also seemed to catch on a bit to Semi's tendencies in the second round. He began finding a home for a left hook that served as his best offense of the night.
Still, everything Semelsberger was throwing seemed to pack more of a punch. And, soon enough, Semi landed a right hook that sent Matthews teetering again. As he worked his way back up, he ate some more from Semelsberger but, again, kept his wits until the end of the round.
Entering the final stanza, Matthews was behind on the scorecards and in need of something drastic to pull off a win. But Semelsberger doused those hopes within seconds, using another right for his third knockdown of the night and seventh of his UFC career.
He followed that up with a double-leg takedown. Most of the rest of the fight played out with one man pressing the other against the cage with little activity. The final horn sounded with Matthews on top of Semi, but no harm had been done to the local brawler, and the outcome had been all but decided.
When the final scores were called out, Semi had his hand — that potent right one — raised by referee Herb Dean, having secured a rebound victory with a performance that burnished his standing as a welterweight prospect.
"If I'm expecting myself to keep climbing the ladder, then I have to keep upping the ante," Semelsberger said. "That's just how the game goes. It's scary to think about sometimes. I just had this great fight and put in all this work, and it's awesome. I'm going to relish in it right now.
"But I can't stay here. I cannot stay here. If I stay still, then I'm gonna die. I gotta keep going."
