If Matthew Semelsberger's UFC Fight Night victory over Jake Matthews could be boiled down to a single image, it would be one taken just after the Urbana High alum landed a flush right hand to noggin of his descending Australian counterpart.

It was a striking snapshot, and it was seen repeatedly during their welterweight bout on Saturday night.

Tags

Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. He writes stories and columns about sports, life and fatherhood. Follow him on Twitter: @JoshuaR_Smith.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription