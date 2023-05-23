ROCKVILLE — It wasn’t the most competitive Class 4A state semifinal, so forgive Urbana baseball for a slightly muted reaction when Armando Gonzalez singled in a run in the fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule.
The outcome wasn’t in doubt Tuesday after the Hawks posted five runs in the third to break it open, but it wasn’t any less special. Top-seeded Urbana dispatched Laurel 10-0 at Shirley Povich Field, advancing to its first state title game.
“We’ve been so close for so many years. Finally to make it is amazing,” Hawks starter Keegan Johnson said.
Indeed, Urbana had only made the state semifinals three previous times, the last coming in 2015. The past two seasons ended with frustrating losses to Sherwood in the state quarterfinals.
But the Hawks felt they had the squad this year to get over those humps. And this win puts them on a collision course once again with the Warriors, the two-time defending champion.
Sherwood beat Urbana by mercy rule in the season opener, a contest in which the Hawks were stunned early and clearly out of sorts. But they’ve only lost once since, and they are undefeated since March 31.
“That first game, we were nervous,” Urbana right-hander Gavin Allanach said. “This [championship] game, we’re going to play like any other game, like this one.”
If the Hawks do that, they’ll be in pretty good shape.
It took them a bit to adjust to Spartans freshman right-hander Chris Ross, who had deceptive movement on his pitches. But once Urbana (21-2-1) got runners on base, it ran all over Laurel, able to force and take advantage of miscues.
When the Hawks put the ball in play, runs soon followed — three in the second, five in the third and two in the fifth. Parker Bell scored three of those runs, while Riley Smith, Layton Wenk and Gonzalez each drove in a pair.
“I told them after we won on Friday that this was the game we needed to get past first before we think about the state championship. And we came out here and did a great job,” Urbana coach Mike Frownfelter said. “I knew once we put some runs up on the board, it was going to be hard for them to compete with us.”
That was because of Johnson and Allanach, who combined to hold Laurel (18-4) hitless. The Spartans sent 18 batters to the plate, and 11 of them walked off with a strikeout.
Frownfelter pulled Johnson after the third inning once the game got out of hand in order to have him available for the state final. That means every Urbana pitcher will be ready and waiting for Sherwood, which will be looking to deliver the knockout blow for the third straight year.
This time, there’s higher stakes, and the Hawks are eager to avenge their past defeats.
“It’s a perfect way for us to settle the score with them after all these years of going back and forth and them knocking us out,” Frownfelter said. “So maybe it’s our turn to knock them out.”
But for now, they’ll celebrate just making it to the finals. Though the immediate reaction after Gonzalez’s game-ending hit said otherwise, this milestone means a lot to one of the county’s long-standing powers.
It also means a lot for Frownfelter, who said the magnitude of this accomplishment was still sinking in. He was soaked in ice water after some of his players dumped it on him postgame.
And when asked how it felt, he said with a smile, “It’s gonna feel better Friday night.”
