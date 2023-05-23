ROCKVILLE — It wasn’t the most competitive Class 4A state semifinal, so forgive Urbana baseball for a slightly muted reaction when Armando Gonzalez singled in a run in the fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule.

The outcome wasn’t in doubt Tuesday after the Hawks posted five runs in the third to break it open, but it wasn’t any less special. Top-seeded Urbana dispatched Laurel 10-0 at Shirley Povich Field, advancing to its first state title game.

