Trey Lipscomb’s productive season in the minor leagues turned scorching last week, and he received two honors for his efforts.
He finished July and began August by going 16-for-27 with two home runs and 10 RBIs, his hottest stretch in what is turning into a breakout season in the Washington Nationals farm system.
In 46 games with the Harrisburg Senators entering Tuesday, Lipscomb is batting .333 with 7 homers, 29 RBIs and three steals. For the season, he’s hitting .292 with 11 long balls, 56 RBIs and nine stolen bases.
He spent most of the season locking down the keystone defensively, though with the recent promotion of top third base prospect Brady House to Double-A, Lipscomb has turned into a utility infielder.
That positional versatility could expedite his move through Washington’s organization, where he’s ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Nationals’ No. 20 prospect. He’s yet to play more than 50 games at any minor league level, and with the way Lipscomb has performed, he could soon find himself with Triple-A Rochester.
