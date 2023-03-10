After less than a year in the Washington Nationals organization, Trey Lipscomb is getting some work with the big club.
The Urbana grad was called up to the team’s Spring Training site in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. He’s one of a handful of prospects replacing roster players leaving for the World Baseball Classic for the next two weeks.
And Lipscomb has already seen game action as a substitute off the bench. He entered in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Marlins, working a walk before grounding out and singling in two at-bats Wednesday against the Tigers. In Thursday’s exhibition against Team Israel, Lipscomb grounded out in his only at-bat.
A third-round pick out of Tennessee last year, Lipscomb finished the 2022 season with Single-A Fredericksburg and is expected to remain there to start the 2023 campaign. He’s rated by MLB.com as Washington’s No. 19 prospect and second-best at third base.
Lipscomb is the only Frederick County native to have appeared in Spring Training competition so far this year.
