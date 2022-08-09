It did not take Trey Lipscomb long to make an impression on his new team.
The Urbana High graduate made his minor league debut Tuesday with the Single-A Fredericksburg Nationals and drilled a towering three-run homer to left field in the first inning in his first professional at-bat. That gave Fredericksburg the lead at the time. But he wasn’t done.
In the fifth, Lipscomb singled in another run to extend the Nationals’ advantage. He finished the day 2-for-5 with four RBIs, though Fredericksburg ultimately fell to Augusta, 13-11.
The big day marked a fast start to Lipscomb’s professional career, one which began just three weeks ago when Washington selected him 84th overall in July’s MLB Draft. Lipscomb quickly signed with his local team for $758,900 and reported to the Nationals’ spring training site in West Palm Beach, Florida.
There, he spent a few weeks getting adjusted to professional baseball, though he told the News-Post at the time that he was unsure what his timeline would be from there.
He got the call up to Fredericksburg on Tuesday and slotted into the starting lineup at third base, batting sixth. And with one swing in the first inning, Lipscomb made his mark.
