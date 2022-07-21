Trey Lipscomb did not wait long to confirm the beginning of his professional baseball career.
The Urbana grad signed with the Nationals on Thursday for $758,900, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis. That matches the slot value for the 84th overall pick Washington used on the third baseman.
Lipscomb became Frederick County’s second-highest drafted player in history when his name was called just a few minutes into the third round on Monday. His stock had risen tremendously following a breakout season at Tennessee, and the Nationals were eager to jump at a chance to take the rising star.
It’s an added bonus that he’ll get to play close to home, and he’s now receiving a nice bonus as well.
“I’m just trying to help my family out, and it worked out perfectly because DC is [not far] from the house,” Lipscomb said Monday.
