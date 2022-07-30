Matthew Semelsberger wore a hideous purple mouse under his left eye, a trickle of blood on his forehead and sweat all over his torso as he was nearly staggering toward a savvy opponent who had damaged him — and likely beaten him — but could not quite break him.
Semelsberger was near the end of a three-round battle with Alex Morono on Saturday night at UFC 277, having survived his foe's measured onslaught and at least one test from a doctor who, prior to the start of their final five minutes in the Octagon, shined a light in the Urbana High grad's gruesome eye and held up an index finger for him to see.
The doctor cleared him. Semelsberger pounded his chest, then set off with violent designs on putting a dramatic end to the evening for his counterpart. And it nearly happened.
Semelsberger felled Morono with a flying left knee early in the round, then delivered some ground and pound as momentum swayed while broadcasters gushed praise for the Frederick County fighter. But Morono eventually got to his feet, stayed upright and finished off the unanimous decision, handing Semelsberger a 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 defeat at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
It was a tough loss to a veteran, dropping him to 10-4 overall and 4-2 as a Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight. But Semelsberger certainly wasn't grossly outclassed, and his effort did nothing to harm his growing reputation as a legitimate professional with showman qualities.
Since Semelsberger, 29, joined the UFC two years ago, he has gradually produced a diverse portfolio and gained a foothold in his division.
That's what helped him land a spot opposite Morono (22-7, 11-4, 1 no contest), a six-year UFC veteran who has, despite little stylistic flare, bested former champions and longtime contenders.
Prior to their national-television showdown, which was the featured prelim of a pay-per view card, UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik said Semelsberger would "try to produce the biggest win of his career."
"Semi the Jedi" entered the encounter on the upswing. He was on a two-fight winning streak and spoke earlier this month of the comfort he was finally feeling as a pro mixed martial artist in the sport's top company.
In the first round, Morono did anything but let Semi get comfortable.
The 31-year-old Houstonian shrewdly kept his distance with a high-handed style, peppering Semelsberger with rights and getting the better of their kickboxing exchanges.
By the end of the first round, Morono had carefully picked him apart, including a shot that starting the swelling of Semelsberger's eye.
According to Michael Semelsberger, Matthew's brother and training partner, Morono's experience was the main asset that concerned Semi's team as they prepared. And, just minutes in, it had proven a worthy concern.
Even in the second round, Semelsberger had trouble drawing a bead on Morono, who was cooly, crisply landing punches as Semi pressed to find his range.
Midway through the round, the area under Semelsberger's eye was puffing to the point where TV viewers could notice. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wondered if Semelsberger could see out it.
Yet, with about a minute left, Semelsberger labored for a takedown and got it. With 30 seconds to go, he rained down elbows from the top position until the end-of-round horn.
It was an encouraging turn of events for Semi, especially if he could build on that success in the third. But referee Dan Miragliotta motioned for the cage-side doctor, who checked if Semelsberger could see out of his left eye by eventually holding up that finger for the battered brawler.
"He guessed right," one of the three commentators cracked.
Given the go-ahead, Semelsberger charged out and came within a whisker of a stunner.
His flying left knee seven seconds into the round landed near Morono's chin, perhaps inches from producing a knockout.
Morono maintained his wits, though Semi was now on top of him and hoping to finish him. At one point, Semelsberger lifted Morono off the mat and slammed him down onto his back.
Morono eventually maneuvered to his feet, where Semelsberger pressed him against the cage, right in front of his coaches. They could be heard screaming that Semi had a chance to "take it home."
The two moved back to the center of the Octagon and traded again, neither able to deliver a fight-ender in one of those fan-pleasing, flurry-filled finishes that saw both men winded yet still wailing on each other as time ticked off.
When it was over, Semelsberger leaned forward, gasping, with both hands on top of the cage. The doctor returned to his side, and his coaching staff surrounded him.
The announcement of the decision in favor of Morono was a formality. He was the clear winner, finishing with an 88-51 advantage in significant strikes.
But Semelsberger brought the most exciting elements to the fight, something he often states as one of his main goals.
He said in early July that he hoped to log a win over Morono, come out healthy, then fight again in August. He planned to pick up the pace on his career.
It's doubtful a quick turnaround will occur now, based on that eye and the time he'd need to recover from such a draining affair.
He lost Saturday, and that's a setback. But Semelsberger burnished his cred as a fighter worthy of prime positioning on the company's cards.
He'd made another strong impression. As UFC color analyst and former two-division champ Daniel Cormier said as he watched the mulleted Semi go for broke in the third round:
"This Semelsberger is a beast."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.