Matthew Semelsberger wore a hideous purple mouse under his left eye, a trickle of blood on his forehead and sweat all over his torso as he was nearly staggering toward a savvy opponent who had damaged him — and likely beaten him — but could not quite break him.

Semelsberger was near the end of a three-round battle with Alex Morono on Saturday night at UFC 277, having survived his foe's measured onslaught and at least one test from a doctor who, prior to the start of their final five minutes in the Octagon, shined a light in the Urbana High grad's gruesome eye and held up an index finger for him to see.

Tags

Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. He writes stories and columns about sports, life and fatherhood. Follow him on Twitter: @JoshuaR_Smith.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription