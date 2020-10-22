Jessie Graff once again put her brawn and brains to work on "American Ninja Warrior" in the semifinals of NBC's obstacle course competition during Wednesday night's telecast.
In her seventh season on a show that she's become synonymous with, the Urbana High alum and famous Hollywood stuntwoman traversed seven of the 10 obstacles before Corkscrew, a brand new and already notorious challenge, was too much for her to handle.
She wasn't alone.
The killer obstacle claimed many a ninja during the two semifinal episodes in this scaled down season of the series, which was filmed entirely from July 16-27 at The Dome of America's Center in St. Louis with just 150 competitors (a fraction of the normal number) and no live audience, all due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Graff was one of 62 to reach the semifinals. As usual, producers teased her run throughout the two-hour telecast until her appearance around 10:45 p.m.
Outfitted in a glittery gold costume based on attire from her job as Wonder Woman's stunt double two years ago, Graff, 36, entered the course Wednesday night by hopping smoothly over the Shrinking Steps.
Her quick trip through Spring Forward had co-host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila praising her aggressive approach.
After Graff conquered Clockwork, then solved Burn Rubber, a balance obstacle that was costly to her peers throughout the episode, she gave a "safe" signal with her arms, like a baseball umpire. Indeed, it was announced, she had safely reached the finals. The top two females in each semifinal round advanced, and no other woman had gotten as far as Graff on Wednesday.
Still, her work wasn't done. Graff was trying to complete the first 10-obstacle course of her groundbreaking career as the most accomplished female in the show's history.
Graff next made it through Slingshot, carefully swinging from a bar across several bungee-cord cradles, then scaled the Warped Wall onto the back half of the course.
She climbed the Salmon Ladder and swung onto Corkscrew — a series of three spring-loaded wheels that drop four feet, spinning the contestants while descending as the ninjas hang on for dear life. After the first drop, Graff lacheyed to the second wheel, surviving that twisting ride down, too.
But her next swing wasn't strong enough, and she didn't come close to grabbing the third wheel, instead falling into the pool below to cap her run.
The finals air next Wednesday. The winner of Season 12 earns a $100,000 prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.