Coming off his most bullying Ultimate Fighting Championship victory to date, Matthew Semelsberger seeks to continue his journey up the welterweight rankings against a new opponent with power to match him and potentially stanch him.
The Urbana native’s next appearance in the world’s top mixed martial arts promotion is set for next month against Jeremiah Wells, according to UFC.com, which includes the bout on the Fight Night card set for April 22 in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex.
Wells figures to present the next stiff test for Semelsberger.
In his last Octagon appearance, “Semi the Jedi” displayed a comprehensive game that featured his explosive right hand and sound grappling. He netted three knockdowns to go with some tidy takedowns while exiting unharmed from a unanimous decision victory over Jake Matthews on Dec 17, 2022.
The 30-year-old Semelsberger (11-4 overall, 5-2 UFC), who joined the promotion in August 2020, said it was the best win of his career.
It was a much-needed rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Alex Morono on July 30. Now, Semelsberger seeks the important step of building on the resounding success of his most recent victory to launch him closer to the top 15 among his 170-pound brethren.
Twice in his UFC career, Semelsberger’s momentum has been interrupted by decision defeats. He’ll again attempt to match his longest UFC winning streak (two).
The Urbana High alum and former Marist College football player is part of the large second tier of welterweights. He’s been judiciously plotting his path, fighting three times each in the past two years and constructing credentials that have made him something of a fan favorite.
He has KO’d counterparts in mere seconds. He has done battle for 15 minutes with reputable adversaries, losing a couple.
And he has dominated opponents across three rounds, remaining relatively healthy while growing into a more complete fighter.
What’s next, in what could be the prime of his career, is stringing together consistently strong performances to make inroads to the head of the class. After he beat Matthews, Semi spoke of “upping the ante.”
Semelsberger could not be reached for comment Monday.
Wells (11-2-1, 3-0) is his latest obstacle.
A native of the Philadelphia area, Wells turned pro in 2012, but his career didn’t pick up steam until six years later. He didn’t land in the UFC until 2021, when he was 35 years old.
Since then, Wells is 3-0, and he is on a five-fight winning streak overall.
At 5-foot-9, he is a more compact 170-pounder than Semi, who is a lanky 6-foot-1. That makes Wells more similar to a recent Semelsberger victim, the 5-foot-10 A.J. Fletcher.
However, Fletcher was strongly skilled as a grappler, whereas Wells is more of a brawler. In fact, he once had a reputation as a streetfighter, and it seems reasonable to conclude that he’ll try his hand at standing and trading with Semelsberger. He is known for his power, and legend has it he once lifted a car off his cousin after an accident.
Wells has just one takedown (in eight attempts) over nearly 12 minutes of UFC fighting time. In that time, he’s logged two knockouts and a submission. He’s landed 49 percent of his strikes and 3.68 significant strikes per minute.
Conversely, Semelsberger connects on 78 percent of his takedown attempts, with 43 percent striking accuracy and 4.6 significant strikes landed per minute.
Wells last fought on June 18, knocking out UFC veteran Court McGee in the first round with a vicious left hook.
“This victory made a statement,” Wells said after the win. “They’re gonna know I’m here, and I’m going to put everyone that stands in front of me out, if it’s submitting them or knocking them out. I’m not going to decision.”
The Semi-Wells bout is currently slated to be the third fight on the main card, which is set to start at 7 p.m. and air on ESPN+.
