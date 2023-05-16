Urbana native Bryan Bresee signed his first NFL contract with the North Orleans Saints, the team announced Tuesday.
Bresee, who was selected No. 29 overall by the Saints in the April 27 draft, reached a four-year deal with the team that will pay him between $750,000 and $2.43 million annually over the life of the deal, according to multiple media reports.
It includes $12.27 million in guaranteed money and a $5.92 million signing bonus, per reports.
Since Bresee is a first-round pick, the Saints will also have a fifth-year option available with the 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive tackle.
Bresee played one season at Urbana High School before transferring to Damascus, where he became a star defensive lineman on two state championship teams and the No. 1 recruit in the country.
He went on to play in college at Clemson, where he was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2020, before dealing with injuries and personal tragedy — the loss of his younger sister, Ella, to brain cancer — over his two ensuing seasons there.
Bresee was one of two players from Frederick County selected in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, joining wide receiver and Tuscarora High graduate Jordan Addison, who was selected No. 23 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.