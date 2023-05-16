NFL Combine Football

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on March 2.

 Associated Press file photo

Urbana native Bryan Bresee signed his first NFL contract with the North Orleans Saints, the team announced Tuesday.

Bresee, who was selected No. 29 overall by the Saints in the April 27 draft, reached a four-year deal with the team that will pay him between $750,000 and $2.43 million annually over the life of the deal, according to multiple media reports.

—Greg Swatek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription