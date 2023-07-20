For the first time in his Ultimate Fighting Championship career, Matthew Semelsberger will deal with a late switch in opponent when he returns to the Octagon on July 29, looking to bounce back from an April 22 defeat.
The Urbana High alum will now face Uros Medic at UFC 291 — a change that occurred earlier this month after Semelsberger’s originally scheduled foe, Yohan Lainesse, dropped out.
One of most powerful punchers in the UFC’s welterweight class, Semelsberger (11-5 overall, 5-3 UFC) will attempt to avoid the first losing streak of his career when he meets Medic (8-1, 3-1) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City in the early prelims of a card headlined by lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
The 6-foot-1 Semelsberger, 30, is 1-2 in his past three fights, though all three bouts went the full three rounds.
His most recent defeat was a split decision to Jeremiah Wells in which “Semi the Jedi” nearly knocked out his opponent in the first round. That outcome followed what was Semelsberger’s finest all-around performance in the UFC, a unanimous decision over Jake Matthews in which he registered one emphatic knockdown in each round.
Semi, who fights out of Elkridge’s Crazy 88 MMA, figures to have the upper-hand against Medic for a couple of reasons. First, Medic hasn’t appeared in the cage since May 2022. Second, he’s listed as a lightweight, not fighting above 155 pounds since 2020, when he earned his UFC roster spot with a TKO win on the Dana White Contender Series.
A 30-year-old Serbian who is nicknamed “The Doctor,” Medic hasn’t fought beyond the second round in his career. He has six first-round wins, with six TKOs and two submissions.
His most recent outing was also his longest, a TKO victory over Omar Morales at the 3:05 mark of the second round.
In his four UFC fights, he has landed 67.63% of his significant strikes, but he has not attempted a single takedown.
Wells defeated Semelsberger largely on the strength of repeated takedowns, something the local fighter will have to shore up moving forward as future opponents figure to try to avoid his thunderous hands (he owns a pair of sub 20-second knockouts).
Semelsberger has never been finished in his UFC career and has gone the distance six times. He has landed 46.68% of his significant strikes over eight UFC appearances, while also being successful on 70% (7 of 10) of his takedown attempts.
More than a week out from their meeting, Semi is a minus-140 betting favorite. This will be the shortest break, about three months, between appearances in his UFC career.
Their match caps the UFC 291 early prelims and will air on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.