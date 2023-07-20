For the first time in his Ultimate Fighting Championship career, Matthew Semelsberger will deal with a late switch in opponent when he returns to the Octagon on July 29, looking to bounce back from an April 22 defeat.

The Urbana High alum will now face Uros Medic at UFC 291 — a change that occurred earlier this month after Semelsberger’s originally scheduled foe, Yohan Lainesse, dropped out.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription