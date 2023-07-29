Matthew Semelsberger didn't see this spinning backfist coming, and soon enough all he saw was the referee waving his arms overtop of him.

Semelsberger started his night in the Octagon with the sort of bombastic striking that he's become known for as an Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight. But it ended with a first that he wanted nothing to do with Saturday in Salt Lake City at UFC 291. The Urbana High grad got finished for the first time in his three-year, nine-fight career with the world's top mixed martial arts company.

