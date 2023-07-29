Matthew Semelsberger didn't see this spinning backfist coming, and soon enough all he saw was the referee waving his arms overtop of him.
Semelsberger started his night in the Octagon with the sort of bombastic striking that he's become known for as an Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight. But it ended with a first that he wanted nothing to do with Saturday in Salt Lake City at UFC 291. The Urbana High grad got finished for the first time in his three-year, nine-fight career with the world's top mixed martial arts company.
Uros Medic caught Semelsberger with his left forearm on a slick maneuver in which he rotated nearly 360 degrees while whipping his arm, sending "Semi the Jedi" to the canvas. Medic moved in for several unanswered ground strikes and, seconds later, referee Tyler Tomlinson called a stop to the action with 2 minutes, 36 seconds left in the third and final round of their prelim.
The loss sent Semelsberger (11-6 overall, 5-4 UFC) to the first losing streak of his career, which began in 2017 after the former standout football player for the Hawks and Marist University left college to pursue MMA.
Semelsberger had never been stopped as a UFC fighter, with all three of his previous defeats coming via decision. But Medic, of Serbia, withstood a rough first round, found his rhythm in the second, then moved in for the kill in the third — a round he had never previously stepped foot in as a professional.
Before the fight began, the broadcast team of Jon Anik, Dan Cormier and Joe Rogan threw around phrases like "uber athletic" and "throwback fighter" to describe Semi. But Cormier also mentioned how Semelsberger, a cerebral individual, tends to be held back by the "worry of the competition."
This appearance came about three months after Semelsberger took a frustrating split decision loss despite nearly knocking out his counterpart, Jeremiah Wells, early on and spending too much subsequent time with Wells draped over him on the mat after wise takedowns.
Touted as a technical striker, Medic (9-1, 3-1) had taken this spot across from Semi on four weeks notice after Yohan Lainesse got scratched. Medic, owner of six first-round wins, hadn't fought in a year. He hadn't fought up at 170 pounds in years (he's been a lightweight since joining the UFC in 2020). And, on Saturday, he immediately dealt with a heavy-handed, determined Semelsberger, who has a penchant for knocking down foes with his thunderous right hand.
Which is exactly what occurred when Semi's straight right sent his fellow 30-year-old sprawling with 1:58 left in the opening round.
None of that — nor the thin air at the Delta Center — was enough to bother Medic.
Semelsberger didn't follow Medic to the mat right away nor step back to let him up. That hesitation was costly, as Medic, from his back, landed a well-placed upkick on Semi's brow, then got to his feet.
Semi buried another right on the top of Medic's head moments later, and the two tumbled in a scramble as Semi tried to sink hooks to gain back control. But it didn't happen, and they were soon squaring off again at distance, which is where the round ended.
The second round saw Medic gain confidence by peppering Semelsberger with a variety of shots. They lacked dynamite, but as the two moved around the cage and traded, Medic was busier. On his way to a 76-53 advantage in total strikes, he finished the round with a combo that was capped by a high kick.
And he likely won the round on the judges' cards to even the match.
Though cameras on the ESPN+ broadcast showed Medic's swollen left ankle right before the third, he did not seem hindered.
But Semelsberger appeared to be the more winded of the two and, before he knew it, he was on his back, his night — and his attempt to get back on track — over.
Semi's spot in the company may be reaching tentative footing. While he shows flashes of brilliance and an entertaining style every time he's in action, he has lost three of his past four and has not enjoyed a finish since his 15-second knockout of Martin Sano in September 2021.
