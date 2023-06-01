Matthew Semelsberger is scheduled to hop back into the Octagon in short order to see if he can regain his foothold in the welterweight division amid the worst three-fight span of his Ultimate Fighting Championship career.

The freestyle brawler from Urbana will face Yohan Lainesse on July 29 at UFC 291. The matchup pits a pair of 30-year-olds who each will try to prevent the first losing streak of their career. They’ll likely meet on the undercard of a pay-per view event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Tags

Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. He writes stories and columns about sports, life and fatherhood. Follow him on Twitter: @JoshuaR_Smith.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription