Matthew Semelsberger is scheduled to hop back into the Octagon in short order to see if he can regain his foothold in the welterweight division amid the worst three-fight span of his Ultimate Fighting Championship career.
The freestyle brawler from Urbana will face Yohan Lainesse on July 29 at UFC 291. The matchup pits a pair of 30-year-olds who each will try to prevent the first losing streak of their career. They’ll likely meet on the undercard of a pay-per view event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
Semelsberger (11-5 overall, 5-3 UFC) will attempt to shake off an April 22 split decision loss to Jeremiah Wells. It was a defeat in which he was taken down time and again by an opponent who seemed to show little interest in trading strikes after “Semi the Jedi” nearly knocked him out in the early going of their three-round affair.
Despite again flashing his penchant for power shots, Semelsberger simply could not halt Wells from driving him onto the canvas. It happened six times in 15 minutes, and it sealed his fate. Wells logged 11 minutes, 12 seconds of control time, preventing Semelsberger from using his sharpest implements and perhaps exposing a weakness in his game.
Hence the final result. But, while he is 1-2 in his past three bouts, the 6-foot-1 Semelsberger is hardly stuck in a dreadful streak of performances. In his UFC tenure, which began in August 2020, he has never been KO’d, nor has he been defeated in any other manner than a decision as he continues to work on his all-around skills as a mid-tier, 170-pound member of the top mixed martial arts organization.
In the past year, he has sandwiched decision losses to Wells and Alex Morono around the most dominant win of his career, a three-round unanimous decision over Jake Matthews in which he dropped his opponent once in each round with his potent hands.
After Wells got a taste of that power — and stunningly survived — he wisely tried to avoid a protracted kickboxing engagement. And he had the toolbox to do so, closing in for Semi’s legs, upending him and keeping him down for long stretches.
Lainesse (9-2, 1-2), of Quebec, might not be equipped for similar tactics.
He is listed as a striker. In his four UFC affiliated fights (he earned his contract with the company by winning on Dana White’s Contender Series), he has landed just two of seven takedown attempts.
However, Lainesse has been a dangerous man, particularly early in fights. A knock on him is his lack of endurance, which has not been an issue for Semi.
“The White Lion” gained his Contender Series shot after compiling an 8-0 record on the regional circuit, with six knockouts, including five in the first round. He has no submission victories. He entered the fight world somewhat late, embarking on his pro MMA career just five years ago.
Since his first-round knockout of Justin Burlinson on the Contender Series, the 5-foot-11 Lainesse has lost via second-round TKO to Gabriel Green, earned a split-decision victory over Darian Weeks and lost via triangle choke in 4 minutes to Mike Malott, his former training partner.
The loss to Malott came on Feb. 25, and Lainesse did precious little offensively. So, five months later, he figures to be raring to go against Semelsberger.
Meanwhile, Semi aims to make adjustments and cleanse his palate with a rebound victory.
His appearance next month will match the shortest break — about three months — between bouts for the former Urbana High and Marist College football standout since he signed with the UFC.
