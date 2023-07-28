Urbana High alum Matthew "Semi the Jedi" Semelsberger takes on fellow 30-year-old Uros Medic, of Serbia, on Saturday in the early prelims of the UFC 291 card in Salt Lake City.
Semelsberger (11-5 overall, 5-3 UFC) and Medic (8-1, 3-1) will meet in a welterweight bout at the Delta Center at approximately 7 p.m. The fight airs on ESPN+. Semi, who is 1-2 in his past three fights, is a minus-210 betting favorite.
