Brady Policelli is listed as a catcher on the Erie Seawolves roster, but over six games last week, he played a total of five positions.
And no matter where he took the field for his Double-A team, the Walkersville graduate pounded the ball at the plate.
Known as the Detroit Tigers' super-utility prospect, Policelli on Monday was named the Northeast League Player of the Week.
Batting mostly in the No. 9 spot of Erie's lineup, Policelli hit .409 (9-for-22), piling up three home runs (he has four on the season), three doubles, six RBIs and five runs.
During those six games last week, Policelli played shortstop, catcher and all three outfield spots at some time or another, with most of his appearances (four) coming in the outfield. He's also played at times this season at second and third base.
In 27 games since joining the Seawolves in early June from Triple-A Toledo, he's batting .310. with nine doubles and 15 RBIs and nine stolen bases.
A 13th round pick in 2016 out of Towson University, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Policelli spent time in the spring with a minicamp that was part of big league spring training. From there, he went to Toledo, but didn't produce much in 18 games before an injury.
Then he was sent to Erie, where he has settled in.
