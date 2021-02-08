For the third straight year, Walkersville alum Brady Policelli will have more time to enjoy the warmer weather of Lakeland, Florida.
The Detroit Tigers on Saturday announced its spring training roster, which includes anyone on the organization’s 40-man roster in addition to 15 nonroster invitees. While all those players are part of the major league camp, the Tigers also released a 12-player minor league minicamp roster that serves as an extension of sorts to the initial 55-player roster.
Listed as a catcher, Policelli, one other catcher and 10 pitchers are on the minicamp roster. Players on the minicamp rosters will likely receive playing time in spring training games, with the first game scheduled for Feb. 26.
All pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to camp in Lakeland on Feb. 17, according to mlb.com. Players in the organization’s full minor league camp aren’t expected to arrive until much later.
In 2020, Policelli was invited to the Tigers’ major league camp for the second straight year. In mid-March, however, the novel coronavirus placed all baseball activity on hold for more than three months — and wiped out the entire minor league season. Policelli became part of the Tigers’ 60-man player pool when major league baseball activity finally resumed in July.
After participating in the Tigers’ spring training restart in Detroit, Policelli reported to the team’s alternate training site in Toledo, Ohio, where he and close to 30 others trained. While Policelli stayed in Toledo through the end of the regular season, some were called up to join the major league team.
The Tigers’ 13th-round draft pick out of Towson in 2016, Policelli has increased his value in the organization by showing a willingness to play multiple positions. He told the News-Post he had logged playing time at every position except pitcher at the Tigers’ alternate site.
Policelli last played an official regular-season game for the High-A Flying Tigers in 2019, when he was named a Florida State League all-star midway through the season. He grew into a super-utility role, starting at least nine games at four different positions: catcher, left field, right field and third base.
