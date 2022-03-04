A conversation during a team road trip to Rochester, New York, started Woodsboro native Evan Raimist’s professional soccer front-office journey.
About four years ago, the 2012 Walkersville High School graduate was playing for an amateur soccer team, now known as the Maryland Bobcats FC. He played on the weekends as a way to continue being a part of the sport he loved. During the bus ride, he heard team co-owner Jide Saba and another staff member discussing the need for some team marketing and promotion.
At the time, Raimist was working as an account manager at a Baltimore-based accounting firm and offered his help. He joined part time in 2018 as the Bobcats’ communications and public relations director. The position morphed from posting team game results on Twitter and writing a weekly Facebook post to Raimist becoming the main brand voice for the team.
“I never expected this to happen,” he said. “I literally wanted to play soccer one time a week, and I like marketing and brand management. … I had no plans that this would become my full-time job.”
The Bobcats have become the state’s only professional men’s outdoor soccer team. They play in the 10-team National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), a tier three league — two rungs below Major League Soccer in America’s hierarchy of the sport. They were approved to join NISA in October 2020.
Raimist, who lives in Baltimore, now serves as the Bobcats’ Vice President and director of operations, a job he landed in February 2021.
At 26, he is one of the youngest to hold the executive position. Saba notes Raimist brings exceptional leadership skills to the team as well as passion, loyalty and honesty.
“Evan is still very young but the expertise and experience that he has is very unique,” Saba said.
Raimist grew up in Woodsboro and was first drawn to soccer due to his father’s love for the game.
“He was the one who put soccer in front of me as early as he could have,” he said.
Raimist started playing soccer at 3 years old through a Frederick County Parks and Recreation program and then through fall and spring teams at the Woodsboro/New Midway Recreation Council. By age 9, he moved to FC Frederick and later played for Walkersville High’s soccer team, taking second-team All-County honors as a senior goalkeeper in 2011.
While earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, he played on the school’s team, serving as team captain his final year.
After graduating, Raimist thought he was done with the sport, but a month later felt the desire to play again. He filled out a free agent form on the website of what is now Maryland Major, a premier amateur soccer league. An individual can put in their name, position they play and a few sentences about themselves.
“If a team needs players, they will check there first because it is easier to find people that want to play,” Raimist said.
The first person to respond was Saba. “As soon as I saw him apply on that, I picked him up right away,” Saba said.
Raimist joined the club almost five years ago, playing on the weekends. A year after joining, he had the fateful conversation on the way to Rochester.
One of the aspects he enjoys the most about his new job with the Bobcats is that a majority of the players and coaching staff are from the Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. area. Friends and family, as well as children coached by the players, can come see locals play on a professional level. The Bobcats provide an opportunity for some to play at a professional level who might have never had the chance.
Raimist likes being “able to show kids from this area, from this state — there is a realistic opportunity for you to play pro soccer,” he said. “You don’t have to go to California or Florida or Germany. You can do it right here in Maryland.”
The NISA season begins on March 26 and runs through October. The Bobcats play their home games at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds.
During his downtime, Raimist continues to play for an area indoor/outdoor amateur soccer team. He is quick to note that his job in professional soccer is a dream.
“I was never good enough to play soccer at a pro level,” he said. “I knew that from a young age that I was not going make my living playing soccer.”
Now in his role with the Bobcats, he is able to support the athletes and coaching staff while helping to shape pro soccer in the state.
“I think the owners put a lot of faith in a 26-year-old kid that had not run a pro sports team prior to this,” Raimist said. “It is really being able to repay them back for the faith they put in me.”
