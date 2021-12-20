One day before a pivotal divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Football Team added right guard Brandon Scherff and seven assistant coaches to its COVID-19 reserve list, while activating defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis from it.
Washington’s COVID list will, at least for now, remain at 16 players. But the flurry of moves Monday was a reminder that a lot could still change before the game at Philadelphia kicks off at 7 p.m. Tuesday, after it was postponed for two days due to Washington’s coronavirus outbreak.
Neither of Washington’s quarterbacks on the COVID list — Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen — were activated on Monday, meaning that it remains uncertain who will line up behind center for Washington against the Eagles. If neither comes off the list, Washington will likely start veteran journeyman Garrett Gilbert and elevate Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad to back him up. The team could also elevate Jordan Ta’amu if it wants three passers.
The deadline for Washington to activate either quarterback, in addition to any other players on the list, is 4 p.m. Tuesday — three hours before kickoff.
For Philadelphia, quarterback Jalen Hurts was a full participant in the Eagles’ practice on Monday, putting him in line to start. He had missed Philadelphia’s previous game with an ankle injury.
While the seven coaches are not Washington’s first non-players to be affected, it further demonstrated the speed at which the virus can spread. The coaches were Randy Jordan (running backs), Drew Terrell (receivers), Sam Mills III (defensive line), Chris Harris (defensive backs), Brent Vieselmeyer (assistant defensive backs/nickel), Vincent Rivera (defensive quality control) and Chris Garcia (defensive coaching intern).
On Monday, Washington also activated defensive end Montez Sweat (jaw) and right tackle Sam Cosmi (hip) from injured reserve for the game, and ruled out running back J.D. McKissic (neck) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring). The team listed top tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (illness) as questionable after he missed practice Sunday but was a full participant Monday.
If Seals-Jones plays, it would be a big break for Washington. The team had one tight end (rookie John Bates) and one fullback (Alex Armah) practicing the position Sunday while it awaited the return of backup tight ends Sammis Reyes and Temarrick Hemingway from the COVID list.
Though the outbreak initially affected the defense more — 10 of the first 11 players — there is now an even distribution on both sides of the ball. Several of the defenders on the list are core special-teamers, including linebacker David Mayo, cornerback Troy Apke and safety Darrick Forrest. Wide receiver Cam Sims, another stalwart on special teams, was activated from the list Sunday.
The depth of Washington’s offensive line may be tested Tuesday. Even though Cosmi, the activated rookie right tackle, will step in for Cornelius Lucas (COVID list), the team still currently has only seven active linemen, two fewer than coach Ron Rivera prefers. The only tackle on Washington’s practice squad is David Steinmetz.
So far, the COVID-list shuffling suggests the game could be greatly affected by the play of the interior offensive and defensive lines.
Over the weekend, Washington activated Sweat and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen while Philadelphia placed left guard Landon Dickerson on the COVID list. Dickerson is a significant loss — he helps key one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL — and the Eagles are on their fourth right guard of the season. Washington, despite still missing Tim Settle (COVID list), may have gained an advantage on the interior due to the game’s postponement.
Yet the potential absence of Scherff is a major loss for Washington. The all-pro guard was due to face a tough Eagles defensive front that includes tackles Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. Washington’s top swing guard, Wes Schweitzer (ankle), is on injured reserve, which means 2020 fourth-round pick Saahdiq Charles may start at right guard. The new swing guard would be veteran Jamil Douglas, who was claimed off waivers from Buffalo on Dec. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.