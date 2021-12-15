The Washington Football Team’s nightmare week continued Wednesday with the addition of eight players to the covid-19 reserve list. Washington now has 18 players on the list, one of the highest totals in the NFL, amid a coronavirus outbreak that is sweeping through the NFL and other sports leagues.
The eight additions were backup quarterback Kyle Allen, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, right tackle Cornelius Lucas, wide receiver Cam Sims, tight end Sammis Reyes, linebacker Milo Eifler, cornerback Troy Apke and safety Darrick Forrest.
Center Keith Ismael (illness) did not participate in practice. A person with knowledge of the situation said he didn’t test positive for the coronavirus, but Coach Ron Rivera said he’ll remain in the protocols out of precaution.
“It’s crazy,” right guard Brandon Scherff said of teammates testing positive. “Like, ‘Ope, here’s another one, and then there’s another one.’”
Rivera said he didn’t know how the outbreak began here — “It could be a number of things” — and expressed cautious optimism at least some players could return for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia, which has significant playoff implications for both 6-7 teams. Rivera said the NFL hasn’t indicated if the game could be moved, and he speculated that omicron, the new coronavirus variant, could be responsible for the outbreak.
Before the season, when Washington’s vaccination rates were among the league’s lowest, Rivera expressed frustration with his team and fretted that unvaccinated players could become a disadvantage during the season. But on Wednesday, he took a softer tone, saying “nobody expected this variant,” and that even though he didn’t have proof his players tested positive for omicron, he believed there was little anyone could do to slow this spread.
“This is a little bit more beyond what we had anticipated,” he said. “[We didn’t think] it would be a crossover — because for the most part, most of our guys [on the covid list now] are guys that were vaccinated.”
Of the 18 players on Washington’s covid list, the first 10 players and Allen tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. It’s unclear whether the seven others added Wednesday did.
Unvaccinated players must isolate for a minimum of 10 days before testing out of the protocols. Cornerback Kendall Fuller has not announced his status but has done media interviews while wearing a mask, which is not required of vaccinated players.
On Wednesday, the NFL explored a potential change to its protocols for players who test positive. Instead of requiring players to receive two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, a vaccinated, asymptomatic player could return to team activities after one negative test, even a game-day rapid test. Rivera said he didn’t know how many Washington players were asymptomatic, but was interested in the idea.
“That’s a discussion for the doctors, for the experts to be able to tell us one way or the other,” he said. “Other than that, we just gotta be careful.”
Since Washington placed defensive end Montez Sweat on the covid list Dec. 8, the first player in this wave, the roster has been in a state of constant flux. On Wednesday, the team designated rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi (hip) to return to practice — he could replace Lucas, if healthy — and signed defensive tackle Tyler Clark and quarterback Jordan Ta’amu to the practice squad.
Washington is also dealing with injuries. Running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) and wide receivers Terry McLaurin (concussion) and Curtis Samuel (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday, and linebacker Cole Holcomb (ankle) and Scherff (ankle) were limited. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (right elbow) was a full participant and said he expects to play Sunday.
“There’s some bruising there, and it’s tender and hurts a little bit,” Heinicke said of the elbow. “I went out to practice today. I threw the ball and the elbow didn’t hurt while I was throwing. All around good news.”
In Allen’s absence, Rivera said Ta’amu will be the third-string quarterback. The former Ole Miss passer started over Heinicke with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL in early 2020 and tried out for Washington during rookie minicamp this spring. If Allen can’t return, Washington will promote Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad to back up Taylor Heinicke.
Washington signed Shurmur, who attended Vanderbilt, in September. Rivera complimented his performance at practice but said “he’s a young man that hopefully doesn’t have to get an opportunity.”
Washington, after reshuffling its roster, has nine available defensive linemen for Sunday’s game against the Eagles: one regular starter (tackle Daron Payne), one end signed off Green Bay’s practice squad Tuesday (Nate Orchard), three third-string ends (Daniel Wise, Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi) and four tackles from the practice squad (Gabe Wright, Hercules Mata’afa, David Bada, Tyler Clark).
Before Wednesday, the 10 Washington players on the covid-19 list were: defensive ends Sweat, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and William Bradley-King; defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Tim Settle; linebackers Khaleke Hudson and David Mayo; cornerback Fuller; and tight end Temarrick Hemingway. Bradley-King and Hemingway are on the practice squad.
One of the ends, Toney, a rookie from Penn State, said he was not worried about potential exposure to the omicron variant if he played Sunday. He pointed out he’s vaccinated, has received his booster shot and would continue to socially distance.
“I’ve seen guys come back fast from being vaccinated, no symptoms, perfectly normal,” he said. “I’m not going to say that I’m not worried about it, but I’m going to trust my body.”
