The Washington Football Team added three more players — safety Kam Curl and centers Tyler Larsen and Keith Ismael — to its COVID-19 reserve list Thursday, bringing the team’s total to 21, including practice squad players.
Washington signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence to help fill the void on the defensive line, where seven players are out because of COVID-19 protocols and another, defensive end Chase Young, is on injured reserve.
The team’s active roster has been whittled to 40 players because of the recent outbreak, leaving it in a precarious position just days before it travels to Philadelphia for a divisional matchup against the Eagles that has playoff implications. Washington (6-7) is in seventh place in the NFC East, which would be good enough for the conference’s final wild-card spot at season’s end, but a loss to the Eagles (6-7) would deliver a major blow to its playoff chances.
Washington is now down to its fifth starting center, after losing Chase Roullier (fractured fibula), Larsen (who was already out for the season with an Achilles injury), Wes Schweitzer (ankle, IR) and Ismael. Next up is likely Jon Toth, a former practice squad player whose NFL experience consists of four special teams snaps, played over the last two weeks for Washington.
Washington’s defense was hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, leaving it with only six linemen on the active roster, including two who were signed this week: Spence and defensive end Nate Orchard. The secondary earlier lost starting cornerback Kendall Fuller and now is without Curl, two players who typically play most of, if not all, of the team’s defensive snaps.
On Wednesday, the team also placed backup quarterback Kyle Allen on the COVID-19 list, prompting it to sign Jordan Ta’amu to the practice squad for reinforcement.
Washington players on the COVID-19 list:
QB Kyle Allen; OT Cornelius Lucas; C Tyler Larsen; C Keith Ismael; TE Sammis Reyes; TE Temarrick Hemingway (practice squad); WR Cam Sims; DT Jonathan Allen; DT Matt Ioannidis; DT Tim Settle; DE Montez Sweat; DE James Smith-Williams; DE Casey Toohill; DE William Bradley-King (practice squad); LB Khaleke Hudson; LB David Mayo; LB Milo Eifler; S Kam Curl; S Darrick Forrest; CB Kendall Fuller; CB Troy Apke
