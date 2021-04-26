In a move that ensures that at least three-quarters of its defensive line stays under team control through 2022, the Washington Football Team exercised the fifth-year contract option for defensive tackle Daron Payne, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The one-year salary, for 2022, is worth about $8.5 million and is fully guaranteed, thanks to a change in the collective-bargaining agreement. Before the 2020 CBA, fifth years were guaranteed for injury only and salary calculations were based on a player’s draft slot and position. For first-round picks drafted in 2018 and beyond, performance and play time factor into fifth-year salaries.
Washington had until May 3 to pick up Payne’s option, and the team was expected to exercise it to keep the crux of its defense together at a relatively low rate. His salary for 2022 ranks ninth among defensive tackles for that season.
For 2021, the final season on Payne’s rookie contract, he is due a fully guaranteed $2.5 million base salary and carries a $4.6 million cap hit.
The No. 13 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Payne immediately became a staple on Washington’s interior defensive line as a rookie, alongside Jonathan Allen, and has since helped form one of the league’s top defensive fronts with fellow first-round picks Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the edge.
Last season, while playing the most snaps of any player on Washington’s line (881), Payne totaled 54 tackles, three sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His 86 run stops over the past three years are a team high during that span, according to Pro Football Focus.
Washington’s defense jumped from 27th in total yards and 31st against the run in 2019, to second and tied for 13th, respectively, in 2020 under coordinator Jack Del Rio. Its defensive line is constituted of first-round picks still playing on their rookie contracts, but it will soon become costly to keep the group together. Allen, the No. 17 overall pick in 2017, is on his fifth year and has a $10.05 million salary for 2021. The team could seek an extension after the season.
