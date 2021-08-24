Offensive lineman Rick Leonard was released Tuesday by the Washington Football Team, the team he grew up rooting for as a young football player and fan in Middletown.
The move was made as teams across the NFL had to trim their preseason rosters to 80 by the end of the day.
Leonard, who joined Washington in December 2020 as a member of its practice squad, was trying to earn a job as a backup on the fifth stop of his career in less than four years in the league.
The former Knights star was listed earlier this month as Washington’s fourth-string left tackle, providing an idea as to how much of a climb was ahead of him.
There remains a chance that Leonard could get re-signed to Washington’s practice squad later, and his familiarity with the team could help those prospects.
It was reported that Leonard hurt his leg during an Aug. 5 practice, and he was inactive for Washington’s first preseason game on Aug. 12.
The 6-foot-7, 311-pound Leonard has bounced around NFL practice squads since being drafted out of Florida State in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by New Orleans as a developmental tackle.
Recruited as a defensive lineman out of Middletown — where he helped the Knights win three state titles with his disruptive play — Leonard didn’t switch to offense until his junior year with the Seminoles.
Leonard said in July that he’d spent much of the offseason improving his lower-body strength in the hopes that it could help him cement a role with Washington, which entered training camp with several uncertainties among personnel on its offensive line.
—Joshua R. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.