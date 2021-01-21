The Washington Football Team is hiring Martin Mayhew as general manager, people with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday night.
The move, first reported by ESPN, comes as the team nears a deal with former Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney to assume the same title, according to another person with knowledge of the situation. It’s unclear what Mayhew’s title means for Hurney’s role.
Mayhew, 55, previously a vice president of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers, returns to a franchise he helped lead to a Super Bowl XXVI victory as a player. As an executive, he will be tasked with revamping the roster, likely starting with a difficult quarterback situation.
Mayhew was one of six candidates to interview with Washington over the past week as it sought to remake its front office, but coach Ron Rivera has remained coy about the role of a GM.
Washington shifted to a coach-centric front office when it hired Rivera last January, giving the coach final say over the roster as the team’s football top decision-maker. But during his introductory news conference, Rivera said he envisioned a collaborative front office, similar to the one Seattle has with coach/executive vice president of football operations Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider.
Rob Rogers, the team’s senior vice president of football administration who was one of nearly two dozen people to follow Rivera from Carolina, will continue to manage Washington’s salary cap and lead contract negotiations.
Mayhew, a former cornerback drafted in the 10th round by the Buffalo Bills in 1988, spent nine years in the NFL, including four in Washington (1989-92) and another four in Tampa Bay (1993-96).
While in Washington, he began taking night courses at Georgetown to work toward a law degree, which he finished after retiring from the NFL.
Mayhew interned in Washington’s pro personnel department for nine months, then was hired as the XFL’s director of football administration before heading to Detroit. He spent 15 seasons in the Lions’ front office, including the past eight as the team’s GM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.