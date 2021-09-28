The Washington Football Team knows what success in 2021 does not look like. It does not look like 1-2 with a fortunate victory over the winless New York Giants and a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills that illuminated the distance between Washington and an actual Super Bowl contender. The first three weeks of 2021 have neither built on the promise of last season nor provided many definitive signs for a prosperous future. Terry McLaurin as a confirmed No. 1 wide receiver? Check. The defensive line as the bedrock of an NFC power? Check back later.
What does success in 2021 look like for the franchise? What is this season supposed to be about? After three weeks, still so early in the season, that is far trickier to define.
Washington seemed to enter the season with low, yet prudent, team-building expectations. It would develop young players and integrate new ones as it built a talent base and remained patient in its search for a long-term quarterback. It possessed the good fortune of a bad division, enough raw talent and a caretaker quarterback to compete for a repeat NFC East title even as it stayed on a rebuilding course. Once it found a passer, it would be ready to win. Most teams work the other way around — quarterback first, then supporting cast — but at least Washington had a plan.
In his first season, Ron Rivera produced clear signs of progress. Washington became a more professional football operation than it had been under Jay Gruden. Its defense, led by Chase Young and a front four of first-round picks, became a force the rest of the league envied.
Establishing a baseline level of competence and doing one thing exceptionally well, though, are not steps a franchise should aspire to repeat. This year should have been the next step, not a step back. At the three-week point, Washington is a rebuilding team without a young quarterback that is watching its greatest asset — a young, ferocious defense — either getting worse or getting exposed.
Rivera has been an NFL player, assistant or head coach for almost all of the past four decades, and that time has afforded an intrinsic sense of how a football team develops. This summer, it did not require expertise in reading between the lines to deduce how Rivera felt about where the Washington Football Team stood. In so many words, he told anybody who would listen — fans, media, his players — that the division title should not obscure where Washington’s rebuild stood, that a 7-9 record indicated a long path ahead, not a launchpad.
“If you have success and it’s premature and it builds this air about you, that’s not right: You get your butt kicked,” Rivera said this summer. “If for whatever reason we come out and say, ‘Well, we arrived, man; we got this,’ then we’re not going to get better. We’re not going to go back and learn from the basics. We’re not going to understand what it takes to get back to where we need to be.”
Rivera still seems to be sending the same message. He has constantly preached the need for “maturity” among his players, including after Sunday’s 43-21 loss at Buffalo.
“Yeah, we have a lot of talent. I get that,” Rivera said Monday. “I know a lot of people have expectations because of that talent. As this talent is being worked and molded into a unit, into a team, we’re going to suffer some of these games. We’re going to go through this.”
Washington’s surprise division title delivered joy last year but carried a psychic cost for this season. The franchise remains in a rebuild, which a fun and entertaining playoff game in January clouded. It won seven games last year against a bad schedule and a preponderance of backup quarterbacks. That it won the division was an unusual bonus, not an indication that it had jumped forward. It was hard for both fan base and players not to remember the victories piling up and the close fourth quarter against Tom Brady in the playoffs and think big.
Nobody should be thinking big now. Washington has allowed 92 points in three games, fourth worst in the league, while yielding 5.9 yards per play, which ranks in the bottom third. McLaurin is consistently fantastic; Antonio Gibson is a durable, modern running back; and wideout Curtis Samuel returns to the practice field this week — and Washington still has Pro Football Focus’s 24th-ranked offense.
“Everything’s got to be better,” Rivera said Monday. “It really does. As a football team, we’re not playing to our abilities. That’s the thing that’s hard for all of us. We feel we’re better than what we’ve shown.”
The uncomfortable questions for Washington: What happens when this team plays to its potential? What should fans even be rooting for?
Maybe Washington can gather itself and contend for the division again. Even if Super Bowl contention remains far out of reach, that would be a joyride for starved fans and ideal experience for a youthful roster. It would be a sign that last year’s progress is lasting. Right now, the Dallas Cowboys- — who have their quarterback in Dak Prescott — have separated themselves from Washington.
If Taylor Heinicke emerges as a franchise quarterback, that would count as a success beyond anybody’s wildest dreams. Washington should feel no need to restrict its imagination for what Heinicke could become, but it also has no reason to view the possibility as anything other than remote. It’s fine that they’re carrying a lottery ticket in their pocket, but they shouldn’t quit their job.
That leaves the prospect of another sub-.500 season and no long-term quarterback. A justifiably impatient and dwindling fan base does not need another season of running in place. The purpose of this year was not necessarily winning a division title but building on a seven-win season. Washington has 14 more games to fulfill that mission. Right now, it’s hard to see what, exactly, that might look like.
